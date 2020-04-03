Biden projected to win Oklahoma Democratic primary

More
Based on our analysis of the vote, ABC News projects that Joe Biden will win the Oklahoma primary.
0:36 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden projected to win Oklahoma Democratic primary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Based on our analysis of the vote, ABC News projects that Joe Biden will win the Oklahoma primary. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69374436","title":"Biden projected to win Oklahoma Democratic primary","url":"/Politics/video/biden-projected-win-oklahoma-democratic-primary-69374436"}