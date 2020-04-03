Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary

More
ABC News projects Joe Biden to win the Tennessee Democratic primary based on a review of exit polls.
2:17 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:17","description":"ABC News projects Joe Biden to win the Tennessee Democratic primary based on a review of exit polls. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"69374043","title":"Biden projected to win Tennessee Democratic primary","url":"/Politics/video/biden-projected-win-tennessee-democratic-primary-69374043"}