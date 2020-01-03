Transcript for Biden projected winner in South Carolina

This is an ABC news election update. Now reported George Stephanopoulos. Good evening we are coming on the air now and breaking news in the race for the White House ABC news projects and Joseph Biden win today's democratic primary. In the state of South Carolina. It's his first win of the 20/20 campaign after lagging behind in Iowa New Hampshire and Nevada the first primary contest the former vice president has ever won. In this his third run for president. And it is a commanding win thanks to overwhelming support from African American voters who make up more than half of the democratic primary electorate in South Carolina. Great to Scott is in Colombia were body will celebrate tonight Rachel. They're the most pretty yeah yeah I didn't need a slow news day and it's ironic really counting on South Carolina. Rob how plumbing and ending injury here launches campaign. Super Tuesday and just a few days didn't go down fighting still lacks these glasses. And the funding and that's its rival Siemens. Mr. Scott thanks of course then the big questions now how much of the boost will Biden get heading into Super Tuesday. Will this win blunt the momentum of Bernie Sanders will his delegate lead be all but insurmountable after Tuesday night. How much pressure will all of the other candidates get to drop out of this race and a big X-Factor Michael Bloomberg and his billions. Terry Moran is in Charleston for us tonight and Terry one thing Biden's when does guarantee is that this democratic battle is gonna go on for some time. It sure looks that way tonight these results will put wind in Biden sale and money in his pockets which he desperately needs those other candidates now since there's a lot of opportunity in this race still they aren't gonna drop out. And Bernie Sanders while he still has that organization armies of young supporters. Looks much less formidable after a tie with people to judge a tepid when in his neighboring state a win in Nevada but getting smashed your by Joseph Biden. Fasten your seat belts as is gonna. A long race certainly does have the bigs organization rainy Tuesday camera and thanks we're gonna cover all the action all through the night on Super Tuesday starting at 8 eastern. For now we do return to our regular programs the big news tonight. Joseph Biden wins the democratic primary in South Carolina that coverage continues on ABC news lives and I'll be interviewing both Biden and Bernie Sanders tomorrow on this week. Have a good night. And we continue our coverage I'm the South Carolina primary lets owners are green shot who is with the Biden campaign you heard George talked about the fact that this. Let a historic night for my next fifteen that would connect this is actually the first state he has ever whine. In the primary it as a way to present in three tries. Yeah even if you can really feel the energy in this room doesn't. Few minutes downing good rain. That don't fight would bring back later tonight and the crowd went wild a lot of hearing a lot of enthusiasm. The music behind us in for Larry let me tell you that very first Sunday playing Whitney and not an act now that is exactly how they're and pain feels right now. And yeah I'm in the whole movement in 1970. That is when may have seen the owner is actually remembering killed by about 100 that you remember him from the neck and I live airing hill fight in the money. Yeah they really love me here in this game now let me let down they've got an early look at many people have parents rally. Think that they don't just want him right wing night. They want me double made it. We're prevent them on thing about it going forward might not even though they might have had no fight earlier today reporters asked me very happy how effective. You don't need to win tonight would not get a number an event the bigger the game and they've heard about the latest favorite thing. As Marion he would tell me multiple times plenty and that's been all of the number he would give us as far as how much he thought he needed to win back. I do want to ask you how much do you think the Cliburn factor played a part in tit. His performance tonight. It was absolutely and get hybrid referred to as the teenager in this day and just looking at those as did home. I'm Warner have people saying what he knew how important factor pulling in fill and unload those calling the I'm half the people that that inlet and it worked out. Who had the front runner in this race Bernie Sanders DeVon. Dyer is with the sanders' campaign in Virginia and I think it's interesting to note Devean. That Sanders. Is not in South Carolina tonight it seems his campaign knew. That Biden was going to win South Carolina. That's right and he made no mention today Eva had his two previous events. Of the South Carolina primary at all it back he began the day up in Boston on Elizabeth Warren's home turf. Odd state of Massachusetts won the Super Tuesday states he drew a huge crowd there are thirteen thousand. I was up in Northern Virginia a few hours ago another 101000. Crowd turning out for him word Virginia Beach at Virginia Wesleyan. I University City students gathered behind me. And they let out an audible groans just a few minutes ago when our projection was put on the screen that Joseph Biden would in fact win the South Carolina primary. But people here not particularly bothered by this neither is the campaign they have been focused on Tuesday. The big delegates we headed into this primary season so few of that awarded so far. Hot and all eyes tonight will be on that margin how bagel read Joseph Biden as in South Carolina. Would dictate a lot how this Sanders handed feels about things going forward. And then they move it really talked a lot of sanders' campaign about builds saying it. Coalition of people that spans generations. Multiple race is when you look at the voter turnout and who's voting. And then this pose a problem for the sanders' campaign going forward. Well one of the big problems is going to be to keep the diversity of their coalition and expanding the electorate it's Bernie Sanders. Says he needs to do in fact. If you look at the early art contest so far eve voter turnout has it really hasn't been a Sanders surge in voters there hasn't then. I huge draw people into the campaign despite. Some of his rhetoric the numbers just don't Barrett out at least not yet. I'm so as this campaign goes forward he's gonna need to build on that bring more people into the party talks about doing it we haven't seen it in the numbers. So far in several of these states and of course with African American voters that critical voting block for the democratic primary. Hot tonight we'll see at South Carolina just how you know well or poorly he did with that constituency obviously struggled. Four years ago Joseph Biden very strong there but again. The margins in these numbers as the results start to come it will be very tallying but just how uphill fight this will be for Sanders and some of his rival. It's no question is definitely still a competition let's turn now to. Rick Klein our political director and Rick looking at these numbers one of the things that you're taking away what are the things that your writing tonight. Well even if this is as big night as it it would appear to be for four Joseph Biden it is the anatomy of oval blowout and it is a blow out. That comes with strength across groups and I I'm really struck by this the favorability. Among the candidates obviously these are democratic primary voters should expect. All of them to be viewed. Fairly up fairly strongly but the enormous numbers that you see behind Joseph Biden the favorability that he is receiving from voters is just off the charts and that is that is a big number and that comes with a lot of work. And a lot of time over a lot of years of working in the states it to get anything like that. Then a if you look at this by race. A look at how Joseph Biden was able to. Break down the the barriers to his candidacy by race by by appealing to African American voters that is a very big number. That he was able to achieve right based based on it all again a lot of years you heard him talk about. The Obama coalition about his good friend Barack Obama time and again. I on the campaign trail in South Carolina and you see that pay off with a big margins that he was able to to come back with. When you break it down a little bit more by. Inside inside the votes you get to see the strength of the of the Biden coalition across demographic groups. I'm also struck that we can move forward to other question about whether people think that we should return to Obama policies or favor more liberal or conservative policies. This is a hot button issue and of course it's key to the Bernie Sanders campaign Elizabeth Warren campaign who see. What what a future that's a lot more progressive you're seeing overwhelming support in South Carolina for return to Obama era policies that's a very big deal. And it suggests that as we move to more diverse states there's more. Affection for Barack Obama and for his policies that's what Joseph Biden of course a tapped into but even among liberal voters as you can see on the screen. A lot of strength for Joseph Biden he was winning even among self described liberals that you would expect to be the Bernie Sanders. We'll house and of course the fact that bite is able to do that suggest that he is being able to. A more broadly appeal. And then if you look at the age of voters now we know that Bernie Sanders is strong among younger voters but look how competitive Joseph Biden was able to be among those voters between. Seventeen and 44. When you go to the 45 plus crowd that is where Joseph Biden's blow out the unions and the numbers that he. Racked up when you move forward to Super Tuesday and beyond you're more likely to see older voters as part of the process and all of that Joseph Biden. Is able to say he he is the candidate that's able to stitch together those coalition so what looks like. A resounding victory for Joseph Biden really cut across demographic geographic and ideological. Barriers Eva. And written nearly intact now Joseph Biden spent the start he's said. South Carolina was the place for and it was his firewall. He thought he had to do well on top Connie was counting on South Carolina those numbers sort of wade Byrd in the weeks leading up to this primary. How much do you think that Cliburn factor having the endorsement have. Arguably the most prominent politician in the state of South Carolina was for him in that last hour. The evil we knew it was a big deal but even that said we didn't recognize how big a deal that was until we asked and in the exit poll and about a quarter of voters said it was a major factor. But a quarter of voters said it was something somewhat of a factor so basically about half. Of democratic primary voters in South Carolina said that it had something do with their decision that that endorsement is rolled out just Wednesday of this week. Of the morning after the debate there wasn't a lot of question is who Jim Cliburn would endorse but the power of that endorsement and I'll tell you the Biden campaign is already announced in Cliburn. Will be on the campaign trail with with the vice president in North Carolina nearby North Carolina which happens to vote in just three short days Eva. All right Rick Klein for a thank you sound like no surprise that Biden would do well in South Carolina let's bring in ABC news contributor and former senator Heidi hi camp. What little look at the spread that the number by which he potentially will win by tonight is it enough. To give him the ball that he needs going into the Super Tuesday states where he's spent hardly any money at all because he simply didn't happen. Why it's. It's certainly better than having a lower number and I think if it's really hard in this cycle. Given every bet that we we aren't seeing a buying Harry choice. To see whether I'm one swinger to one candidate or the other candidate. You could see it five V way race in in California as a result of this who knows what's gonna happen but I will tell you today tonight. The Biden camp is very very happy because the F Cotter rise to wound. That they couldn't win that yeah a primary they can make an argument potentially. That they are now are winning the popular vote. Because this was a primary and presumably pretty well attended primary compared to a caucus in Nevada or caucus in Iowa. And M I think that Joseph Biden. Has has the what when you win a race like this you gain confidence. You begin to feel better about what being all there you get energized by it and I think that energy is gonna carry through. Through Tuesday so this is a really good night. For the vice president now with that said the X-Factor really is Bloomberg. And I think the real question is what do the candidates who don't do well who don't get one delegate. Item from out of South Carolina how did they explain that and how did they continue to make the case that page. They should get really votes on Tuesday. Yeah I did this put pressure on those candidates to start thinking about if they're campaign should continue going forward. I think that what it does is it psychological. First Super Tuesday voters face see this. They see the choice narrowing down like I said maybe they're still thinking that people didn't have a chance. To test Bloomberg but when you look at it they're narrowing down those choices than they are saying look it's now time for me to pick. Pick between senator Sanders or Jill Biden and I'm not going to vote for. You know one of the don't one of that that candidates that haven't done as well. In these primaries because I want my vote to matter or I don't believe that's the direction the party should go. And I've said you know this wasn't a particularly good you week for senator Sanders. And for the first time he's really being batted like he hasn't been vetted before and I think you're seeing some of that reaction obviously Joseph Biden's been around a long time. He's ban vice president for eight years people feel like they know one they column Joseph. And he's got that app fact that makes people want to join with them. And I think that night it get it if this comes down until buying Gary choice. Not sure that's good for senator Sanders who was so far hasn't been able to. Broaden his appeal into the broader democratic baze. Oh and South Carolina and Joseph Biden clearly has a lot of history in that stated this close to a second home as he could possibly have in South Carolina the relationships that he has. But when you look at the numbers you heard Rick talking about. That demographic of ages we know Joseph Biden does well with older voters. Is he doing well enough with those younger voters as he heads into the Super Tuesday state where is that going to be something they're gonna need to start focusing on. Well I'm telling you if your candidate and you're doing really well with younger voters who Wear re. Who are get in the past very unreliable voters. Or you doing better with senior citizens and people in that 45 ranged you always want to do well in that demographic because. They're much more reliable voters and so unless senator Sanders can really ignite the youthful. Which I have no doubt that he can. In the next to a two days and carried out through. Few the next bout round of primaries I think he's gonna have a harder time making an argument for why he should be the nominee of the Democratic Party. Heidi I can't thank you so much for your analysis let's go now out of Columbia, South Carolina and Trevor out who is at the filing scanner there. How's it going Trevor. It's gone very smoothly so far you've done what we're seeing base from party officials right now in the early indications is that this was a really strong turnout here in South Carolina the firm numbers that we have to go off of right now. Absentee ballots and party officials tell us. 80000 of them more than 80000 were turned in compared to 2016 when it was just 54000 that's almost a 50% spike. Since the last presidential primary here in South Carolina and that historically indicates a very strong turnout overall party officials are saying that this year. Could rival the state turn up the pace talking 2008 Barack Obama's first year running which was. The most that South Carolina ever got in a primary there were very excited about what appears to be a very high turnout and it does add. Sort of an extra layer of intrigue because typically high voter turnout means a much more younger turnout and maybe a much more progressive turnout is what do you think. Would favor very strongly. Bernie Sanders but that's not necessarily what we're seeing in these exit polls but I suppose it does make a little bit of sense that when you have. Voter turnout that could rival that record turnout under president Barack Obama it's fitting that the Victor it appears to be for up Barack Obama's vice president Joseph bite. And Trevor president trump was actually in South Carolina and this week holding a rally it's what he's been doing in every stayed the leading into that primary caucus in that say he had something to say. About the primary tonight. Yeah I didn't he's done this a few times he did this in New Hampshire to heed that he does the rally at a time it also had wanted to data but he will specifically almost encourage his supporters who are Republicans. To go out and vote in the democratic primary because he was running unchallenged or is not worried about losing that race with the Republicans and there is some. Debate about the ethics of that but it's something that the Democratic Party. Was monitoring today whether or not. Possible trump supporters were going to be voting work they were doing that leading up to this race. They told us based only so far this absentee ballots that they've got and they counted. They actually went back and look to see of the 80000 absentee ballots that they got. How many of them have voted it in multiple Republican primaries in the past which I thought maybe would be an indicator that. They work. Actually democratic voters but we're trying to put the thumb prints on the democratic primary here they said only. About 2002500. Of those. All of that 80000 had voted in multiple Republican primaries and presumably a lot of those may be have flipped parties to so they didn't think. That that would be a problem but even so either when president trump mentioned. His supporters voting in the Democratic Party he like took a poll around the arena vote for the weakest candidate who do you think that is and they overwhelmingly said. Bernie Sanders and I think what we're seeing from these preliminary polls in the exit polls as. It doesn't look like senator Bernie Sanders got that extra lift tickets to the Democratic Party you're not really concerned about those instructions. And it just looks like a very strong turnout a strong turnout for job but. And clearly the checks and balances in place there to make sure that there's nothing. We are going on with their votes as they come in tonight correct. Yet everything seemed to be going fine I mean everybody's a little bit on edge ahead of every state but just because what we saw in Iowa. Primaries are much more straightforward. And there hasn't been any significant pick ups or anything that they weren't really prepared for already here in South Carolina from what we're seeing already with the fact that. We could call the race right away to that. Defected there hasn't been any enormous issues or any problems with reporting that we have heard from the South Carolina Democratic Party everything seems to be running very smoothly in Africa. All right ever thank you so much let's go to Rick Klein our political director and we just curious and mean. With this number coming out for Biden tonight even if it's a big Bob isn't it. I enough because he hasn't had the money to spin the time or the dollars on advertising in the Super Tuesday states. Is a bump off of a big win going to be enough to get those people to vote for him in just a matter of days. Yet you know every bit of a reality check almost certainly Bernie Sanders is going to be delegate leader at the end of the night tonight and almost certainly he's going to head that delegate lead just read out days from now on Super Tuesday when. There are fifteen contests spread across fourteen states the states including. The largest delegate prize on the board anywhere California were Bernie Sanders is heavily favored. And Texas where Joseph Biden hopes to be competitive but we're again Sanders is favored a so that window only three days is actually shorter than it looks because. Early voting is going on in a bunch of those states including California for weeks now so Bernie Sanders has been able to presumably via the banks and votes even before this last minute surge also have a talking to Biden campaign. About their strategy from here they view the map on Super Tuesday as OK not great but okay. They're looking at states like North Carolina. Arkansas. Virginia Tennessee. Texas is a possibility as well those are all places that they hope that they can bring some last minute investments on their super packed their outside group has been spending money for them. And looking at that list of states there's a chance that if he wins a couple of them. Including some big ones like Virginia and a North Carolina maybe even a Texas. That is a much different tied at night than we have been expecting around Super Tuesday. I Joseph Biden is going to get a surge in in media attention he's gonna get a surge in donations the big signal that this campaign. Is not in not does not over but maybe stronger than ever with the resounding victory being the momentum to continue. I and I'll tell you another concern Eva is that there may just be too many candidates in the race on Super Tuesday and beyond. We know right now there's a seven was a seven candidate field today. We will still have at least that many candidates on Tuesday unless someone drops out with the addition on Tuesday of Michael Bloomberg but just a Smart political observers that I've been talking to them looking at the numbers for Tom sire. Who's likely to register somewhere and maybe in the low single digits in support today those are numbers that might otherwise have gone to Joseph Biden. That dynamic goes on steroids when Michael Bloomberg is on the ballot everywhere starting on Super Tuesday so the concern and Biden world is that yes you've been able to tap into this sentiment that the party does not ready to coalesce robbery Sanders yes. You can tap into the a residual support for Joseph Biden but it is still going to be splintered a whole bunch a weighs just a few days from now. And speaking and that Bloomberg factor let's bring in our contributor. And that since and and that don't know how do you even begin to compete against a man who doesn't have a bottom to his pocketbook. It's really challenging and I just because he's putting so much money and I had hundreds of millions of dollars but he has up organizing core across all of the state through a fee on Tuesday. We don't know how they're doing on doors how they're doing long called there are very I think enthusiastic. A group they're well paid they are getting all the amenities. And so we just don't know how that's gonna penetrate what we know is that the debate stage is not his friend he dropped thirty points among among moderate voters. After his debate performance so it'll be interesting to see whether the money will be and up to counter act. All of the negativity he's getting from one debate stage but also criticism of his previous policies. You heard Rick mentioned this idea there's so many candidates are splinters in the vote amongst some moderates. What pleat will there be pressure for those candidates to drop. Out at you hear him say people will stay in through Super Tuesday is there any chance we'll see someone drop out after tonight. Just unable to keep going because they're just not getting the numbers. It really depends on the money right you think about Amy Klobuchar who we are all still so surprise she's in this race race she she spreader money you know could have put it in the early states she held onto it. We know she wants to stay in this race her state Minnesota is the Super Tuesday state if she wins that state which is still debatable she by say hey I can get the middle of America. Let me stay and I think a lot of the folks move contest. Find that they had any delegate staying in gives them a great advantage it we have a splinter convention because of making use those delegates is leverage our bargaining power to get what they want and so at this point I don't know that anyone. Pete who'd AG age or Amy Klobuchar has the incentive to get out because they they continue to believe. That they will do well in rural places in suburban places in middle small town America. If so we'll see if they are influence to get out but I will tell you I don't expect either one of them to do very well here. And after a not so great addition Nevada I think there's going to be a lot of pressure on both of them in particular to get out of the race. Every time you think it's going to narrow down it completely he blows wide open it. What are the ads that we have not contested convention this year. You know I think is very likely we expect the Bernie Sanders will come out with a plurality of the delegates but as you know you know if if Joseph Biden to lead you know translates to places like Virginia Mississippi Alabama parts of fla he might be able to get enough momentum to be a bit take boats. Away from Bernie Sanders and if he goes into it Bernie Sanders goes into the convention without a majority we know we're gonna go to the second ballot. And that's when things get really really messy so we'll see how that how that happens the more folks in the race more likely we have a slave to convention and may come out with. May be a nominee unfortunately who does not have the most pledged delegates at that point. Going in. Joseph Biden has been playing a South Carolina since the very beginning and that's where it's going to happen that's what's I need South Carolina for my campaign. Did he deliver in this state that he called his fire off. I think he did I mean nobody expected he would lose I think and that in last few weeks we've been seeing. Bernie Sanders clothes and got as close as five points. That was when Jim Cliburn came to the rescue and a name like Jim Cliburn in the state of South Carolina means a lot the question is. Does he still how does he have that same surrogate is the of the same type of energy and some of these other states because you know. Virginia is a very diverse state they have a lot of younger voters in Virginia Georgia who I didn't mention earlier lot of older black voters missed a lot of younger voters and so. The question is is there a gym Cliburn in some of those states seeking these to wind that will put their name and their machine and their resources behind him. We will see. All right thank you so much in that sense and I just want to read you the tweet from Joseph Biden tonight we can take a look at it now. Thank you South Carolina to all those who have been knocked down counted out and left behind this is your campaign together we will win this nomination. And beat Donald trap. Even pilgrim here in New York for you we will have continuing coverage of the South Carolina primary. And the place when he election on our website ABC news five abcnews.com. For now.

