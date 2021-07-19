Transcript for Biden pushes back on inflation fears, touts infrastructure plans

President Biden pushing back on inflation fears insisting that his policies will create a strong economy and that higher prices. Are only a short term growing pain Biden's remarks came as stock markets dropped amid fears over the delta variant just a week. After the S&P 500 hit a record high. White House correspondent Karen Travers joining us now for more so Karen. It didn't Biden made the case that the Democrats human infrastructure plan will take. The pressure off of inflation but the possible addition of voting rights measures. Could derail the process so. Where does the bill stand now. Yet here just the fact the president was talking today about inflation shows that there are perhaps concerns and in the administration about what this means and rising prices but the president said that what is trying to do with that human in the structure things like. Child care more community college education elder care things like that he that's gonna raise wages and that will help them with any price increases now that where things stand is actually pretty complicated questions he got a couple things happening on Capitol Hill this week. On Wednesday senators are going to as of now take ged test vote just kind of see where things stand. On the first part of infrastructure that's the one trillion dollar bipartisan agreement. That the president work down here at the white house with Democrats and Republicans. That's just seeing where they are but I should note there's no legislation yet it hasn't been sworn in on how much it cost and people haven't seen what's in it does are picking it apart. The other part of this live human infrastructure. Here that's the one this 3.5 trillion dollars they need every Democrat on board to get that passed through the process called reconciliation. This week they're going to be checking in to see where that stands but right now as you point out there's a lot of things getting paid into it and that is something that of course could. Throw the whole thing in jeopardy immigration voting rights the stuff getting added in they got to keep that's around 3.5 trillion dollars. Q word reconciliation. Meanwhile the first person charged with a felony in the January 6 insurrection has been sentenced to eight months in prison. What does that tell you about how far this investigation has come Caron and what does that mean. For the some 500 people who've been arrested in connection to that assault. Here they've been paying very close attention to see is is that first felony indictment Paul hodgkin's. Sentenced to eight months but he had bid the recommendation from federal prosecutors had been eight months. The station selling voters turned those other people who are charged in this of course have been paying attention to the process here and also what that sentencing was going to be as they consider potential plea deals themselves for. Them or their clients. Also what we've been talking about since the weekend a federal judge ruling that the dock a program or deferred action for childhood arrivals. Was illegal so what does this mean for the hundreds of thousands. And doctor recipients living in the US right now and what's next in the legal battle. Dear president guide is said that it was deeply disappointing to see this judge in Texas say that. The dock a program is not coup is not illegal that the way President Obama back in 2012 set this up through executive action. It is not okay and you know when isn't issued now for nine years there's been a lot of political foot bomb the docket recipients of people who want to apply for docket protections. Have been in limbo or in jeopardy because of court cases important to note though that this ruling does not impact that protected status of the people currently under docked at about 650000. What it does mean though is that the government cannot except new applications into the program. The president has said the Justice Department will appeal this decision. And here actually has surprise he also called for congress. To fix this through legislative action calling on a pathway to citizenship for those 650000. People have known as dreamers. Say what we had a lot to talk about not a Monday Karen Travers from the White House four's Karen thanks thanks.

