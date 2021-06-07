Transcript for Biden pushes vaccines after missing July 4 goal

By the end of this week we'll have reached some marker 260 million fully vaccinated Americans. And that's the goal I set march through we're gonna hit just a few days after July 4. Are fighting against this fires Scotto. Right now. As I speak Q millions of Americans are still unvaccinated. And unprotected. And because of that other communities or risk their freezer risk people they care about her race. This is an even bigger concern because of the don't appear we discussed our administration is going to devote remainder of the summer. To us special focus on five ways to make gains in getting those if you are unvaccinated. Factions. First first you read this includes 42000. Local farmers. Folks with questions can talk to the pharmacists know already. These locations overwhelmingly. You don't walk again without an appointment. Second. Mike T was good a place renewed emphasis on getting the facts he's toward more family doctors. And health care. Some workers gets a shot through doctor's office. The folks that they know they trust most. Burgers and gonna step up efforts to get vaccines to your family doctors and other doctors who served younger people. Of adolescents ages twelve AT can get vaccinated. And as they go for back to school checkups or get you ready for our physicals and each for all sports. And fifth and final. We're sending out more mobile clinic more more mobile clinic units there. Help people with special events summer festivals sporting address. As well as places of worship wherever we can find people GAAP. In addition to these initiatives continue to actually backs. We're stepping up our preparations to respond to outbreaks to see him on the backs and we can't get complacent. But Steve didn't protect yourself and your family and people you care about the most is. Actually.

