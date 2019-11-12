-
Now Playing: Biden privately floating single-term idea?
-
Now Playing: 'There is nothing authentic about Pete Buttigieg': Chris Christie
-
Now Playing: House to draw up articles of impeachment; Boeing under fire
-
Now Playing: Biden raises speculation over serving 1 term, Buttigieg challenged for transparency
-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with Andrew Yang
-
Now Playing: Midwest seen as high stakes for 2020
-
Now Playing: House Democrats plans to vote on impeachment
-
Now Playing: Trump slams impeachment and FBI at rally
-
Now Playing: House continue process on articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz testifies
-
Now Playing: New bill aims to lower prescription drug costs for Americans
-
Now Playing: Trump told Russian team election meddling was ‘unacceptable’: Pompeo
-
Now Playing: Trump says House Democrats' articles of impeachment attempt to stop his second term
-
Now Playing: Debate begins on articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: ‘This is the lightest impeachment in history’: Trump
-
Now Playing: Democrats ‘embarrassed’ by the impeachment: Trump
-
Now Playing: Mike Bloomberg releases new campaign ad
-
Now Playing: House Democrats present articles of impeachment against Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump takes aim at FBI director