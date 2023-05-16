Biden set to meet with congressional leaders Tuesday to discuss debt limit deal

ABC News' Karen Travers and Jay O’Brien report on the high-stakes debt limit meeting, after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that the U.S. defaulting on its debt “could lead to a recession.”

May 16, 2023

