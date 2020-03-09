-
Now Playing: The state of the race
-
Now Playing: 'We're putting them on notice today': Trump threatens to defund Democratic
-
Now Playing: Michael Smith shares what it was like redecorating the White House in new book
-
Now Playing: The rise of conspiracies in the US and their role in politics: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Unfounded 'QAnon' conspiracy theory gains traction in politics: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Expert: ‘Seems to be a pattern’ on politics impacting intelligence
-
Now Playing: Former Vice President Biden versus President Trump: 2020 campaign heats up
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi under fire for salon visit
-
Now Playing: Russia’s top opposition leader was poisoned, according to German chancellor
-
Now Playing: Homeland Security withheld intelligence on Russian scheme against Biden
-
Now Playing: Former Baltimore mayor’s take on national unrest
-
Now Playing: Wyoming governor on rising COVID cases, voter safety
-
Now Playing: California lawmaker brings newborn to vote
-
Now Playing: Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day speech
-
Now Playing: Are we seeing a post-convention polling bounce? | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surge at colleges, schools
-
Now Playing: DHS withheld bulletin calling out Russian attack on Biden's mental health
-
Now Playing: Trump doesn't mention Jacob Blake in Kenosha visit
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Trump’s visit to Kenosha