Transcript for Biden speaks about pandemic relief

White House correspondent Mary Alice parks joins us now for more. I'm Nancy she heard from president Biden and also what comes next for the president Mary Alice thanks for being here you know for so I'd want to get. Your reaction from wall we just heard from the president he really wanted to put an emphasis on thanking everyone involved in making the bill. Possible and touting what could bill lol accomplished but also making it clear that. Their work is still cut out for them. I was strap around him. Remind as a matter president and several days in and around this process. She. Every day when the senate was noting how do not immediately and he did it he knows how are it is. Developmental and how. Work goes in our. Knees on the axle and eating all of granite and I'm sitting out there and it is under an hour. When this legislation. You know music Erie. She. Did you know being this or any bank or majority leader there it is being Sabrina Sanders and I. Democrat. And other. Humor as you are outlined what he BTU. I I. Vice president. Eric. And Mary Sims we'll see. I was. And sound. You want to be sure Americans he. Didn't want to sell this hill and tell me now. And it didn't you know. Legislation he is. New on legislation. They do not my. He nominated Lee and and and I know that. And then marry us now so I ask you about last night and his prime time address is in the making headline there was the president saying that. All US don't will be eligible for vaccination come may first and what else about. That's he sent county and. She and speeches he had. A lead he had the podium in. The UE. I. Tell him creating Nouri Al yeah I and from there. Lately and I am yeah yeah. I mean yeah he. And I am getting it. And we heard. It again you know UKE. Erie. Sheen married. Or a or he. Olds democratic. Candidate. Is she. Leaves and leading our. A lot of oh lead at it and worry about. You see. He's saying you want Lou. This challenged. Himself talent. And Samaria and Karen were. Young Mary Alice is Terry last night in his prime time address and Tim Nestor what she doesn't talk about Israel a talk about a lot of kids in the busy isn't about doctor. Dr. Seuss or Michigan ten and it appears Morgan of the royal family Hirsch. Anything any athlete or musician or celebrity says that's in stark contrast. President trump who answered questions and weighed in on Twitter I'm pretty much everything and dominated the news cycle. Joseph Biden doesn't what what are we learning about his governing style. You can't tell you and so on this bill one cash and slowly Healy on. Each day I should she got a clean grew. Workers hiring. Clothes. Were on the hill 808. Want. These she. Wanted to. Land. She and is seeking to your plan and I come White House and and Brad White House I don't want me my job or. Eight YE. I didn't buy it and write a new. They're hungry and an 81 headline. Got a call it one option out there in Erie and screen lower age and and they are now how does the lane and dole is during a and I mean unity discipline on another. My White House correspondent Mary Alice Arce hope you enjoy those boring weekend sales.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.