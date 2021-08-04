Biden takes aim at gun control

More
President Joe Biden announced six actions he'll be taking to address gun violence.
5:21 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden takes aim at gun control

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:21","description":"President Joe Biden announced six actions he'll be taking to address gun violence.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76952324","title":"Biden takes aim at gun control","url":"/Politics/video/biden-takes-aim-gun-control-76952324"}