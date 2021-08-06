Transcript for Biden team finds 3,900 kids separated under Trump

The Biden administration is expected to issue a report today that finds nearly 4000 migrant children. We're separated from their families during the trump administration sources say. Hundreds of kids were returned to their home countries but many others have not been reunited with their families meanwhile vice president Kabul Harris arrived in Mexico overnight after visiting Guatemala where she urged people not to come to the US saying the US quote. We'll continue to enforce our laws and secure our reporters fellow Democrat congresswoman Alexandria 'cause he'll Cortez called out Harris tweeting. This is disappointing to see first Seeking Asylum at any US border is a 100%. Legal mess it up a rival sect in the U west spent decades contributing to regime change in. We can't help set someone's house on fire and then blame them for fleeing. Harris responded to that criticism. Mayor Al. Harris says the goal is to help people even those countries find hope. But at home.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.