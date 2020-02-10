Transcript for Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Is an ABC news special report now reporting chief anchor George Stephanopoulos. Good afternoon coming and they are now the latest fought in that breaking news overnight president sharpened firstly Maloney trump testing positive for the corona viruses and has 12:54 AM and we have just learned. That former vice president justified of course is that the debate with the press on Tuesday night has tested negative for the latest there from Mary Bruce Mary. Jordan we've just received a statement from doctor Kevin O'Connor he is guided primary care physician. He beds and build the former vice president and his wife doctor Jill Biden underwent additional testing PCR testing. For Kobe in nineteen today and it would not detected and they are both negative. They're of course of great concern. About fighting and help all morning long especially given the fact that checked on Tuesday night he spent ninety minutes. On a stage with the president accepted date they were socially distant but they were not wearing mask and we were not aware that perhaps crop. At some point. It throughout the night that we were not aware of and of course you know given the indeed deep to look that is now being given in to the president's inner circle it was notable that. That could be. There were members of the president's family and those close to hit worst sitting in the audience without math. Joseph Biden and his team they'll have been incredibly. Careful and cautious throughout this entire pandemic especially as they have started ramping up. They're campaign event like if you had been at many of dean campaign events. They go to great link to make sure that they are following all the the local businesses and precaution. Joseph Biden almost always seen wearing a mask those who are close to him are tested daily he gets pet stated. Often as well. This morning they not only are kept and Joseph Biden and his wife doctor Jill Biden but we also know that many members of his campaign that all the big house that is why. So Mary do we know is slated to go to Grand Rapids, Michigan I believe today for a campaign of is that still happening. No word yet on whether earn legal eagle reported back seat at. I'd like pleaded begin in about an hour still so are we don't believing he'd traveled. Yes they'll even if it is on it would appear that it would be delayed it may come here though is moving ahead with her planned campaign events today. She tested negative. Again this morning we are told she's actually on her way to La Vegas. Her campaign and there that the next. OK of course this news is rocking Washington and the world right now let's go to our chief White House correspondent John Carl. Jon Karl this morning we've also heard from the president's chief of staff mark meadows. A little more detail on the president's condition saying the president's having mild symptoms. I didn't mark meadows came out spoke to reporters and said the president was experiencing mild symptoms didn't get into much detail beyond that we also. Baugh heard from Mitch McConnell. The Republican leader of the senate. Who said did he spoke to the president as well in describe the president as being in good spirits and that they talked business about the upcoming. Confirmation effort for a new company parent so that's what we have a but it was notable by the way George took mark meadows came out of the west wing to talk to reporters. He of course about a lot of quality time with the president and would OPEC's over the past several days. And he came out without wearing a mask talking to reporters are still. Don't get the sense that jitters. But much more in terms of love meter precautions being taken even after this as a way. So John we know hope hicks has it tested positive we know the president has tested positive we know Ron McDaniel. It surely aren't you tested positive many cabinet members are coming out saying they have negative tests as well what what more can you tell us but the kind of contact tracing out going on. Inside the White House across the administration even on Capitol Hill course the president had many events over the last several days including after. They knew that OK actually see red on the screen right there I was showing symptoms on Wednesday night. Funded event a number of events the White House are tells us they're doing extensive contact tracing. But I can tell you lies bit as you know governor former governor Chris Christie was that debate prep with the president. And she so far earlier today had not been contacted by any bit the White House to inform them about OPEC's sort of contact tracing. I don't know how thorough it really is a math it might lead the Republican senator from Utah. She was at. At the White House event over the weekend for in Makoni parents of the announcement of that nomination. And he we have now learned has tested positive. So as you know that was in events we it was very crowded in the Rose Garden almost no nobody wearing masks. Of people seated in the Rose Garden outside but but cheated. Shoulder to shoulder. So it seems to me that there is a quite a bit of contact tracing still to be done I've also heard. Of another staffer a staffer. A lower level staffer at the White House who has tested positive. Today as well. So this agenda will would have but would you name this is all being gone through reporting and pay and of course the news that hope picks. Had tested positive it was after reporting didn't come eternally from the White House. Either. With the president's health condition is right now. It is doing nothing on that as you know the doctor the White House did release the letter from the doctored detailing the president's positive test. But but there's been no discussion of the doctor coming out to brief reporters it's. On him I want to see. Primarily. Because she's the president's doctor but also. Because you just don't know how reliable the information is you'll be getting from. From the White House political operatives believe that there's been so much. You know frankly disinformation that has come our the White House situation that it spent incorrect. About two about a number of topics including on reliable information about the president's health in the past. So I think to have any for the public to have any confidence about what they're hearing. On the present condition going forward it is imperative. To hear directly. From the White House physician who is. You know prefectural and a public service. OK let's sucked our doctor now doctor Jan ashes here and I got the president's doctor you are our doctor but what we know so far as president tested positive. He's got mild symptoms. What can we expect -- four year old man overweight over the course next is we'll George Chris we have to go by what we know our establish risk factors for complications of covic nineteen disease. As reported in the peer reviewed medical literature. Being a man twice the mortality risk across every age group compared to women. Being 74 years of age a five time greater risk of requiring hospitalization compared to younger age group age eighteen to 29. And then of obesity a body mass index of thirty. Three time greater risk of being hospitalized and we take those risk factors but as we just heard from Jonathan. They are just numbers unless we hear specifically from the person who is providing medical care for the president. We cannot speculate we cannot make these assessments every patient is taken as an individual and day by day but minimum ten days. Quarantined at the recommendations are attendees from when you first develop symptoms or test positive quarantine is for those people who are exposed prolonged close contact. Greater than six that closer than six feet of distance from more than fifteen minutes. For fourteen days to testing which I expect will be sequential and staggered and almost daily for certain people in this circle. We have to remember George we talked about it before there is no such thing as a perfect test and their can be false negatives even with PCR. Okay gen action thanks much and bring in Terry Moran Cameron. And a major health crisis the president went as a guess is wrong Reagan was shot. In 1981 that this immediately brings to mind questions about the 25 amendment. It does George that's the amendment passed after the assassination of John F. Kennedy which provides for presidential succession. And for the temporary transfer of presidential powers and duties to the vice president in the event. That a president is incapacitated here. If by some chance president trump felt. That he wasn't up to the job that he knew he was really fighting this this illness there's no indication of that right now but that he couldn't do his job he would submit a written declaration. To the speaker of the house to present or temper the senate saying such and vice president Mike Pence would become the acting president it's temporary snotty usurpation and what he felt better recovered the president could do is write a letter to the contrary and he'd be president again. It gets harder if the president. Or any president falls into incapacity isn't even able to make that declaration in that event and this is never happened in our history. The vice president would convene the cabinet and that the cabinet would vote and if a majority voted that the president could not perform the duties of his office. The vice president will once again become acting president upon recovery the president could reclaim his powers or. We would go forward from there that is uncharted water but right now the twenty to the members there's a guard rails in this situation. If it comes to that and as they say there's no sign of that at this. No Saturday get that so many unanswered questions in the wake of the president. Testing covered positive for the code corona virus questions about. Whether the campaign how the campaign is gonna go forward questions about whether the debates we'll go forward as well many questions yet to be answered in the meantime. We have learned that Joseph Biden has tested negative for the quarter precious she is tweet right there. A maker or that you and I tested negative for Covert thanking everyone for your message is concerned I hope this serves as a reminder Wear a mask. Keep social distance and washed your hands as he doctor Jan national nodding her head. Right there with that we're gonna return now to our regular programs. We'll have full updates all day long and ABC news latter of course wrap up tonight and warmest time dealing here. This has been a special report from ABC.

