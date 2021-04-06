Transcript for Biden touts jobs numbers, says US making ‘historic progress’ on recovery

President Biden delivered remarks on the may jobs report I want to bring an ABC news political director Rick Klein and business correspondent Deirdre Bolton for a little bit more on this Deirdre. The president is painting a pretty rosy picture of the economy and how things are looking after this jobs report which granted. Was much better than the previous month but the previous month's numbers were very lows so. Overall what is that picture here especially considering the jobs report this month was still below expectations. A certain class and I think what this shows is what the president said we are on the right track. But given the shock that we hats and our economy this isn't like a light switch where you justice. Slid on his wish all the jobs that mean we're still miss seeing more or less about seven and a half million jobs in the US economy. If you look to where we are now vs February 20/20. So congress isn't an easy both. Former president is trying to end president Brian and I really packs these being muscular managers. We she is making our economic recovery better and faster than it was after the last 2000 from doesn't she doesn't tonight where is that. A decade and to get all of the jobs act. Assume most economists and I'm speaking Wednesday the recovery is gonna be faster but it is not a straight line so he most similar receding when this morning. Saying today's figures were a modest disappointment in the one thing I think we can undermine. Which is a bright side is the fact that jobs. We're revised higher error for the previous she might switch showing you the trend is moving higher were moving in the right direction. It's just an anti tax and. And Rick yeah. In it right now for Biden because one we now have the market is a lot. Love psychology essentially of people feel confident they're more likely to spend they're more likely to invest. And also he's trying to dead. More bills through congress to help in terms of economic relief so what is she trying to do with his speech today. Yet Diane this is a pivotal day for his side infrastructure plan you referenced as of the end of those remarks is meeting later this afternoon with the chief Republican negotiator. On the senate side said the Shelley Moore capital West Virginia. I and that could be a make or break moment for bipartisanship when it comes infrastructure and really whether infrastructure gonna happen at all and the message he's been trying to deliver and using today's jobs numbers to try to reinforces the economy is on the move and he needs more attention. I can't give up now. It's an odd kind of political a box that he's in because. If the numbers are too high if it feels like the economies to overheating your grade inflation concerns and more skepticism about a didn't need the wisdom of dumping additional trillions of dollars into the economy. But that's their trajectory is important and he's got some good numbers to hype you heard him. I'm making all sorts of comparisons to previous presidents I feel like all of that is up the pieces. These are the argument that he's making too maybe some jittery Democrats as well as some Republicans who. Definitely wanna see Colvin ended in want to see us on the other side of the economic recovery. Either Biden's economic policies are working and that's difficult you live by the numbers you die by the numbers is a politician. But today you're hearing him say this at a time where his agenda is in the balance. And Deirdre there are still millions of Americans looking for work right now so what injure it industry's right now seem to be doing. The most hiring where should people who need working looking. Well the big standout is being leisure and hospitality and we got even Indian point yesterday that showed that very clearly it's not a huge surprise this is really the sector that was hardest hit during the academic. This is where there's the most growth so people are looking for jobs in leisure hospitality and that whole entire restaurant and bar hotel. Charles Linder they would like to hire you. Not a place overseen a whole lot of growth is in health care and they're sort of the Nazi nonessential. Procedures should think about dentists. We're thinking now maybe your shoulder. During the pandemic might not enough to go see a doctor now people are beginning UT on those appointments that means doctors are bringing in more and more understaffed. Deserted area that seamless hiring is actually treat and transport are very much linked to shoe retailer also as morning resources opened me more goods and that's sort of part of this fight scene and we are seeing jobs and companies that are in the spaces. Almost downright desperate for workers hand. And on the flip side to that dear Joseph there are a lot of companies that are out there saying listen. We're trying to hire were putting the help wanted sign up were putting the ads out there. And we cannot find people to take the job so I kind of want to get both of your take on this because. This is both an economic argument but it's also turned into political discussion so first your don't want to go to you. On what economists are saying about this the fact that there are companies out there in this economy. Millions of people looking for work and it all these companies trying to hire saying they can't find anyone to take the job. They should be sure it is a puzzle everyone that I see with this Chinese here have been great importance again kinda race formula. But it's not just a single there's a job we'll end we need workers and then there's worse. Sometimes people have left the workforce semen and that person is ready to come back. That exact job may not be available. There is so people concern for health reasons me eating living with somebody who is in you know compromise not every state has followed the scene got a nice. So I do CE thank goodness we see such who into the past the worsening pandemic. But health concerns are still on the forefront of many americans' minds. You also have child care which free means clearly an outstanding issue. Some schools are not hoping some day cares and oh yes we're not open at the scene hours that they once were and for many people that does remain a challenge. So he goes cheese factors aren't you have to be added in to the overall equation tan. As soon Rick cat is it all factor in on Washington because you got a lot of people particularly Republicans pointing to. The code relief bill bolster unemployment benefits all those kind of safety nets and saying you know essentially people are now making so much money. Not working dad and new taken away the incentive for them to go out. And get a job so how does that work with some of the legislation before congress now. Yeah I this is actually think of pretty important political point nine and I think it's become a talking point on. I'm both sides of the conversation and I think user's point is very relevant here as well. We're in a period where would the country is not fully open and there are many many schoolchildren millions of them were not back full time and that means families have to make adjustments around schedules I think in the summer months. With camps re starting it's still going to be an issue. I think by the fall it'll be clear that the country is back to work and if the people are not willing to work and you have to address that and a different way. But the Biden administration has been very strong and trying to push back at the notion that unemployment. Remains at any kind of level because people don't wanna work these are people that want jobs I'm people are really still hurting in so many fees fears of health care system as well as though the broader economy. But these tempered by the fear spending too much and doing too much and and and it does impact the data de politics now. I at this at this critical juncture for the Biden presidency. And you heard Biden mentioned child care relief in that speech says he's dedicated 39 billion dollars or can you tell Slobodan war. About that plan and what he's aiming to do there. Shore and this is a broad thinking about what infrastructure means is we've we discussed previously Diane. The White House has in view of infrastructure is more than roads and bridges are calling human infrastructure. Where you wanna find that the dictionary the idea is that you he support people in ways that they work and in new economy 21 century economy requires that sort of innovation and that he. Bringing child care to people we've seen it rolled out through some of the that the cult did vaccinations as well to try to find ways to patch holes designed databases it is an urgent concern that more people who working if there was if it was addressed. I think he's going to be hard to get any political support for for this though Obama and until or unless you have some bipartisan buy in on the on the other piece pieces of infrastructure. I and that's why this becomes a cut a key choice for Biden if he wants to get the other broader ideas around infrastructure and childcare dime he may have to take a smaller deal. And here your we have heard time and time again particularly you don't before things started looking better in the pandemic at least. That the big. The big mistake would be not to spend enough not to pump enough money into the economy. And then that that would be much more detrimental. Then that B fears of putting too much money into the economy. But up until that point you're the dangers of inflation had been largely ignored now are seeing investors. Become a lot more cautious about that so how does that balance strike. On Wall Street. When you've got congress debating a lot of a lot more spending. Well I feed your forties and teams. And and that I think congress as a whole. Realize that for example from the last economic shock that we had to ten years to get Hideki today polish yeah. Added into the economy no one watching grocery getting and select cheesy that's why we have seen so much public spending and so much support. And there's very few economists RSC who at this point way to disagree with more and faster is better and this is part of the reason why we are moving in the right direction access. This economic rebound as quickly as we are. Even if there are few bumps in the road. But going forward I can't feed one minute when he said that people are making about completion. Is that this number today let's call tech that you see humor is that we have to live and die by the reactions of investors. But a descent has telegraphed pretty clearly that it is going to hold steady and yes some areas may see some inflationary pressures. But it seems as if the Fed is going to wait until the economy is showing a lot more strength. Poorer for better or worse being concerned about inflation pressures and. And then finally I want to ask you about supply chain issues because the president mentioned that in his speech today and this is some in that facts. All of us if you're trying to buy a computer you're trying to buy a car I mean you name it. It seems it there's so many things that are hitting supply chain issues particularly when it comes. To computer chips so dear to wood is the update on that situation now because this is affecting. Is so many different products and prices. It sure is Diane Goldman Sachs put out a research note and regroup dollars saying here aren't even 170. Industries that are being. Dire shortage semiconductors. Your point it is an acting so many products ones that. We buy every day medicine computers cars or any breweries are there there is not one business. That is untouched by this and it is one of the economic lessons from the damage is just how fragile. The global supply chain tax wise. Queasy moments we have cars in the EC people in the auto industry they say yeah there's no way this is really in all be resolved by the end of this year. Optimistically most analysts are looking for to be resolved in the first quarter of next year and Dennis designed to you know lane switch just the you can bring workers back to factories there are other elements involved including transport. Including just quirks of every single industry. And just he's a little bit tired. Actually beginning now CAA is scarcity. By somebody who is trying to learn how to try it in an annual car distinct shift car. I feel like you're moving forward our economy is moving forward this is going to be a lot of stops and starts a lot of ways and. And I remember I was learning had a drastic shift it was far from a smooth dragon. And still ran out. We heard the president will bring up these supply chain issues today what is he trying to put forward in order to address that. Well first I never learned to drive stick so I wouldn't sit. This preliminary together I think you'll and then he's mr. I think it is actually getting new. For in in assuring supply chain in slightly different angle as well intentioned the the reason that's cyber attacks on critical pieces of the infrastructure. Everything from transportation. To meet. Two of course electrical grid and water grid in things like that this is becoming really a big issue all been down the easy the economy and I think. You're seeing it is White House trying to trying to deliver on promises of building back from the middle. Trying to build back a working class and to shore businesses that they're gonna how whenever they need whenever they needed Americans whatever they have. And whenever they needed and and I feel to these are these are complicated challenges that are going to be solved very quickly. And I think I think you're starting to see though the contours of love abroad Biden economic approach coming to view and when they have numbers like these that are some good knots and it's it's how they will tell them. Com but it also know that sounded as a lot with a NASA gets on rent Rick Klein and Deirdre Bolton great to have you both thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.