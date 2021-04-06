Transcript for Biden touts May jobs report

Today we received great news for our economy and our recovery. And for the American people. This morning we learned that in May. Our economy created 559000. New jobs. Unemployment rate fell to five point 8%. And wages went up for America workers. That means we have now created over two million jobs in total since it took office. More jobs and ever been creating the first four months of any presidency in modern history. Trip overrated my predecessor eight times the rate of President Reagan. The unemployment rate is now almost 6% for the first time since the pandemic it. The first fourteen months. First time first time in fourteen months. We saw the largest decline in the number of long term unemployed more and more the entire decade last ten years. Long term unemployment dropped by the second largest amount ever recorded.

