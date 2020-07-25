Biden, Trump campaigns confront somber coronavirus realities

President Donald Trump dropped Florida's GOP convention as coronavirus cases surged, while former President Barack Obama joined Joe Biden in questioning Trump's leadership.
1:46 | 07/25/20

