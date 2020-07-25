Now Playing: State of the 2020 race just over 100 days to Election Day

Now Playing: Trump campaign: Convention speech will be ‘epic’

Now Playing: Michael Cohen leaves prison for home confinement

Now Playing: US and China consulate showdown continues

Now Playing: Midair close encounter between fighter jet and passenger plane

Now Playing: Trump signs 4 executive orders on lowering drug prices

Now Playing: Pelosi expresses frustration over COVID relief bill delay

Now Playing: Mitch McConnell is ‘everything that is wrong with Washington’: Amy McGrath

Now Playing: Yoho denies profane comments at AOC

Now Playing: Trump awards Olympic runner with Presidential Medal of Freedom

Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Democrats could win 60 Senate seats | FiveThirtyEight

Now Playing: Trump cancels Florida portion of GOP convention

Now Playing: AOC excoriates GOP congressman in fiery speech

Now Playing: Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes a stand

Now Playing: Portland protest violence continues as Trump sends federal agents to other cities

Now Playing: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams fellow lawmaker

Now Playing: Joe Biden and former President Obama discuss Trump’s handling of COVID-19