Biden visits Surfside in wake of condo collapse

More
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden thanked first responders as they continue search efforts in Surfside, Florida.
1:31 | 07/01/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden visits Surfside in wake of condo collapse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:31","description":"President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden thanked first responders as they continue search efforts in Surfside, Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"78619860","title":"Biden visits Surfside in wake of condo collapse","url":"/Politics/video/biden-visits-surfside-wake-condo-collapse-78619860"}