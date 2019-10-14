Transcript for Biden's son to step down from Chinese board

President front steps up his attacks on Joseph Biden in this family Biden sign has announced he will step down from the board of a Chinese company. Hunter Biden is also pledging not to work on behalf of any foreign owned companies. If his father is elected the former vice president came to a sense offense Sunday. No. No. Has indicated. And any consequence that anything was done wrong or legally buy me or buying my son no word. In my family. We'll have an office in the White House. Well in fact had any business relationship with anyone that relying refer to relates to a foreign corporation or foreign country. That's an apparent jab at president from from listing his daughter and son in law's top advisors. Meanwhile some bad news for buy them new poll shows Elizabeth Warren has increased her lead in New Hampshire. And has now pulled even with Biden in Iowa.

