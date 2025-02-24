The Big Story: Trump and Macron discuss Ukraine, backlash over DOGE cuts

President Donald Trump and members of his second administration are continuing their effort to swiftly remodel the federal government.

February 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live