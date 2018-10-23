Transcript for The Big Vote: Immigration, hotly contested Senate race and early voting

It's crunch time on the campaign trail the candidates the president turning out the base fourteen days ago is immigration. The issue this campaign war on both sides of the border. Right now on the big road. Everybody and Devin Dwyer in Houston for president drops big rally for senator Ted Cruz the president says this election is all about immigration. This caravan of. Migrants pouring fuel on this political fire. Should president trump call in the military should be shut down the border. Will families be separated again and what about the wall it's complicated there's much at stake. We'll dig into it. Our big race this week we're live in Arizona where two women earn a neck and neck brace for the US senate. Plus our friends at 538 join us are the Democrats still on track to put the house in in our big profile today the youngest congressional candidate in the country Republican Morgan we'll talk a California. Why she's delivered her message in the eighties your next meal shall join a slot. All right our big issue today immigration right now much of the focus on that caravan thanks to president front moving up through Mexico to the US border. Of course the issue of immigration is much bigger than that today. We'll try to get into some of the stakes on all sides of that issue this election. If you're watching us live join us in the conversation you can do that in the FaceBook comments section leave it's a question or comment you can also. Find us on Twitter use the hash tag ask. ABC news well. As I've been hearing here in Houston everybody seems to agree our immigration system is broken and that's especially true right now. At the southern border with Mexico where there is a surge of undocumented immigrants. My colleague will cars there to see a problem up close. And find out what's up with president trumps border wall. Large parts of the border already have a wall but when you hear that slogan build the Walt this is one place where they're gonna do that extending. This second layer of fence now it actually runs right next to those eight prototype that were unveiled by president trump earlier this year that pats though is. That that new portion of the Walt Walt look anything like these proto time. There's no plan to build any one of these specific prototypes it was really to get those lessons learned. So that we can design something much better long longer lasting for the country. When we had a solid offense right here before. You we literally had 5200 people sometimes hide behind it and then they would come across all of the exact same time Russian our agents this gives me significantly more visibility before it gives my agents the ability to see through to beaver prepared to be able to lift and shift and adjust. As you're walking along the wall you see time and time again were people of gotten down what power tools and physically cut through the wall. The Border Patrol tells us that with the new wall which is higher in more reinforced it will be so much more difficult for people actually even make it to this point. So when people here built a wall as a Border Patrol agent when he won them. I want them to know that this makes a huge difference crossings have dropped we're catching nine out of ten people across this area. This wall runs for fourteen miles all the way from the Pacific Ocean up until this point where you can see Tijuana open. In the distance we see a guy and a red shirt Border Patrol believes. That is a scout and this is the most challenging area right now for the men and women patrolling this area because. There is no wall there is no barrier for people to stop them from crossing into the United States. This is the busiest area right now receive people crossing over there's no wall how do you patrol this. So this is traditional bore virtual techniques and it goes everything from agents out here on foot. On horseback and on ATVs. Literally walking trails and looking for footprints. So you were that the old walls have been removed. Intel the new one gets put in that's it is significantly. Increased vulnerability for us. Just the Basque couple minutes we saw three people slip through one of those vulnerable parts. And the wall now there were trying to make it off through this mountainside here when they were caught by Border Patrol you can see there now sitting down Border Patrol just search them making sure they don't. Have any weapons are gonna ask them. Where they're from did on the NS. Bubba. May go. See it they're from Mexico coming into the United States we see this time and time again especially. Would migrants coming up. Central America just like a caravan that is making its way towards. When a bargain Tijuana where every weekend for just a couple of hours people are able. To walk up to the fence right here and talk to their family members. Right here this grandmothers talking to her grandson you can even see their face on the other side. Of this offense they can only do this for a short amount of time but this is the only contact they have of the people that law. I'll port visit to have to talk to your grandmother through the walls and really it. But I mean it's like Clinton did little would be like if you live in jail. You know make that same period of the would have someone. Legal immigration is a major issue but there's a lot of people are trying to do this the right way this is a line that forms every morning here in Tijuana. It is filled with families from Central America and Mexico you can see. They're bags are packed. We're seeing mothers were seeing kids out here they are hoping that today is the day that they can actually make it into the United States. Currently there's over a thousand clowns seekers waiting in Tijuana to access the per country how many. Know what they should do to try to get into the United States properly very few know what they should do people are ultimately -- break and crossing illegally here without inspection is a dangerous journey you are at the women's coyotes who work burns. Organized crime drug cartels. When you hear build the walls you'd think one. I think severity of the law. There's that beautiful beach in Tijuana you got kids and families playing in the water just a couple feet away from. The border wall here and you can see that instinct where people actually pushed it and they try to get across into the United States. Hoping that if they do get caught you concede Border Patrol right there in the distance that they can ask for asylum. Partner will card joins us live now in California great to have him after his report and Matt got an ABC's. Mack got when he's down in Mexico he's embedded inside that migrant caravan we'll talk to both in just a second want to start with you will. Terrific reporting there one of the things it was fascinating you showed how. The wall is still under construction the president talks about it now he wants the military to go down there. What's the sense you got from folks along the border with the military help right now. Well Deb then it's a good question so you have the fourteen miles of double layered wall. That are running behind me but then we showed you. Op where it stops and it's just open people can walk one. Do whatever they want you to cross into the United States that is eight major challenge for Border Patrol here on the ground it's also a major challenge for the people trying to come across I mean that is some Roth. Rugged terrain but obviously this is not a perfect system so the men and women who were patrolling this border we'll take any kind of help that they can get and they point to the caravan. Have you seen maps stories that sea of people they actually make it. To this border. The border sector chief here in San Diego tells me that would be a humanitarian crisis to have that many people. It's very confusing. On the Tijuana side as to how they would properly. Apply for asylum so if they try to come through. Through other means illegally that would be that would inundate some of the Border Patrol agents here on the ground when they're trying to stop. On drug smog smugglers and other criminals down. Thanks all the presidents certainly playing this up this threat let's go to Matt got me now he's in that caravan that last night. Here in Texas the president said there could be Middle Eastern errors in that group here where there could be potential terrorists. Give us a sense of the people you've been spending this time with is there a threat there to national security. I don't think there's a threat to national secure mean. Take a look at where we are mean we're just hang out there are with the families around here who. Have been waiting out the heat today is a rest day here today walked 52 miles over two days. The previous two days tomorrow they gonna go 125 miles. Jeremy is coming just hanging out here for today. You know we haven't seen every single face here again and I can't vouch for its that there aren't any middle easterners an I assume by that the president meant you know. Terrorists or or suspected terrorists or militants. They're probably are criminals here I'd be shocked if there were members of the MS thirteen gang somewhere. Among this throng of right now 5000 people. But you know I spent seven and a half years in the Middle East high eighties. Speak a little Arabic I would. Recognize and act and pretty quickly and I've not seen anyone who looks like. To men from Middle East or sounds like that either so I don't know this is certainly poses a national security threat the United States. But as will mentioned. If this caravan actually gets to the border of the US which it will likely not people are gonna start dropping off very soon because of the conditions here. But if it does it would pose a significant threat. Overwhelming authorities along the border and posing probably insurmountable obstacle. Trying to process all of these people at once. But that's not gonna happen because they are going to splinter off they're gonna start. Fracturing into little groups people already telling us that they're going to take this piece train. Which many people tend to board as a quicker way north and when they do that they had towards Arizona west Texas and where will is near Tijuana still. That's what's gonna happen over coming days but right now they are staying together this despite the fact that. The interior ministry here said it. 2000 people by their split off and sought asylum with the government here or they just had to go back home to Honduras seven. Right back government in Mexico with that caravan thanks Matt so much for your terrific reporting we know you stay with that let's go now over to the White House where ABC Cecilia Vega senior White House correspondent. Is tracking the political side of this latest turn in the immigration debates are silly the president. Really sounding the alarms about this group of migrants coming north is you know this is a tiny fraction. And immigrants that approached the border cross the border in this country. Every day what's behind this play by the White House and is it working. Well I we will find out if it's working in at T minus two weeks exactly two weeks from today DeVon when the mid terms elections actually take place that looked at. They're not hiding out what the strategy is here in fact they're being very blatant and bold about it this is about the mid terms in the president is hoping. That this will rally his base her predominantly. Lower income white Americans who feel threatened in directly impacted by. Illegal immigration in our country and and he's do you because it worked for this is exactly what he did in 2016 series taking a play. Book a play out of that playbook I'm. You know you guys you had Matt we're just talking about this claim this unfounded claim the false claim and the president added that he says middle easterners. Our are traveling with this group of care it in the caravan and just a few minutes ago I'll tell you the president spoke to reporters in the Oval Office DeVon in. He really seem to back away from not a little bit he admitted essentially there is no proof that middle easterners or are traveling in the caravan but he says. Very very well could be and they call the vice president into sort of clarify the vice president said that he just got off the phone with the president of Honduras. And and by Mike Pence says it's inconceivable. That there would not be. Terrorists bad guy is. A traveling in this this group of Karen man migrants because of all of the people that the US apprehensions along the border every single day so. A little bit of the tone shift here they are now also backing away from another claim. That Democrats are funding this caravan. The vice president said to the president Honduras told him that its Venezuelan leftist groups that are now paying for it. But again we find out whether this works seven Republicans. Not just as president his seems to be. Backing this message we are hearing Republicans around the country. Increasingly. Stoke fears following is on this one so we'll see in two weeks if it works or not. And it's also and a many Democrats as well on the other side Cecilia thank you so much from the view from the White House at thanks also to Matt. Into will for their reporting. Of course this immigration debate in the election. Also involves a day millions of undocumented immigrant workers already in this country the stakes are high for them. Also a lot on the line for the industries in this country that rely on the workers to do the jobs many Americans simply won't do ABC's Cano were worth. Travel to the count in California that's the top producing agricultural county in America Kern County California. To hear what they're watching for this midterm season. This is the number one agricultural county in the United States Kirk. Exactly to plan. I mean that we produce a lot of God's plan not only skated the Danish Embassy in the world and turned counted at the heart of traditional country. And who. Is cultivating this that predominate here and essential Alley Latinos. Mexican origin. And if we take into consideration immigration status a good portion of them are undocumented. What would that mean. What our country's food supply. If there are mass deportations. If Massey partition that occurred in this area that you were collapse system I can't really. You'll be seeing. Quite spike in prices at your local grocery store and then they there. They're doing the work that nobody wants and it. There are here we can about 4 AM 3 AM in the morning working 810 swallow recession. To make sure that every American has put on their tables. They say that we take in their jobs left. I don't really see too many Americans are you doing this job. Kate how a lot of American kind. I don't you vote if they knew how important is turning Tia. Is very important and pressing Alan Adam me. Where I work. There's a lot of things that I see that you know what the vote can change a lot of things. And sometimes some of our people they don't have afternoon at a low. We keep hearing about how important the Latino vote is anything especially in California particularly in the central valley yet. Year after year Latinos don't show up out. One can Kenneth. We'll record says there's a lot of us that are. Milan federal document. But there are lot. What are able to about as flop sweating think there's not as much enthusiastic. Wolf lot of vocal from Mexico. And their. It's kind of corrupt the government owner who's really cool here. McCoy and the ticker of their own roof they don't really care about politicians here. They become their work and take care of the family. If people really step up to the polls 10 central valley do you think that that can make a change nationally. Yes yes accurate picture prevalent in every area and actually. Because your warranty and level colonels. Our thanks to cater for that reporting in California we'll hear in Texas. In mid terms are being closely watched by tens of thousands of young immigrant students. This of course known as the dreamers many of them received protections from deportations. Under the doctor program or president trump canceled that program congress was supposed to. Fix it they haven't done that yet in as I found hear first hand in Houston. There's growing urgency among the dreamers to help elect members to congress. We'll solve the problem. This is like the dreamers war room. This election season. My name is Franklin in Vegas and going through years adult I am going to University of Houston G year Coke foods. And I am also IO of a mostly. Talk a recent. How important this is this new term commitments from season it's it's really important because it's it's it's that's you know what myself I can. So my future lives. On the people can vote. This looks like you're set up your stop for snacks and data yet you've got the voter registration forms over here you've got opponents when we humans human. Tennessee knocking on doors reminding people. Registered voters that you know early voting is coming up today has. Public to remember second. Making sure they have a plan making sure that you know they're going to vote they're gonna commit to votes. They don't know where they're growing voting location is help them out. What do you say to people who might question why you'd be getting involved or not a citizen of this process is for citizens. Should she stay. These. Voting isn't really powerful thing to you feel like it's being taken for granted a lot of people don't think it's important. Especially don't people just get out the vote I'm not advocating for intended for fewest have to look at the positive outlook on things. You know yet stuffy it's challenging but I'm very hopeful that people or understanding now that people are being formed. And that people are realizing that you know hey you can actually do so this. And while so much focus on immigration this campaign has been on illegal immigration the dreamers there are also big stakes of course. For illegal immigration thousands of American businesses rely on workers who get those temporary he says. They're called H two B visas. But the government caps the number B two B visas each year and because of those caps there have been worker shortages in recent years are Janet Weinstein. Let up of one company seafood company in Maryland. Who says those caps are hurting her business and she wants the mid terms to elect to congress that left them. Pratt I think is taking hold crap doesn't remove anything. My impression that sell holy crap in crap live crabs. We'll have felt perfect Maryland crab. I'm in my cam live in the village about forty. Usually my work force is comprise about 10% local and about 90% age to be a sad part actual. The wall traffic. If this seasonal work in the economy really good right now there's a lot of full time opportunities. A lot of you are looking for seasonal work and in our local community is a very small community. Anyway personally haven't met our application for an April 1 start game. Apparently a lot of other people and another application well on there was over 80000 positions applied for. There's only 33000 he says Philip that we would realize their potential for problems. 151000 were released by the death whoever put another lottery. Firm from Miami game we need comments. They've been without back we just started October 1 we lost six months. Although I think congress spared the majority of the plane I think. The administration has really stepped up whenever an opportunity for them to his south. Instead of solving the problem and we argued about and now all these people that left in the fray. A lot of businesses like seasoned veteran of ten. Seasonal labor in order to get the job done. We are just and that I think hammer never going to be able to get. What we lost we were down about 20% overall have been sent so basically our plan is just be the last weekend a surprise. Plus we've seen there's so much at stake this election for American families around the -- an issue of immigration we will have full coverage through the mid terms and after an abcnews.com. And at ABC news lives. Aren't even on our big race if she battled this week in Arizona to replace retired Republican senator Jeff flake it's surprisingly close in the red state of Arizona. And are a lot of Zach has been on the ground they're tracking the race in the stakes for the battle to control the senate. What do you hear out their line. And DeVon you know all of those same themes are. Being magnified out here in Arizona where the voters will make history in just two weeks electing the first female to represent them in the senate. But what that exactly means and who it is. Is still being hotly debated. The Arizona senate race is the only competition where two female candidates are vying for an open seat. That doesn't make it any less. Bruising cleansing it truly are running out of time so he engaging and ridiculous attacks. Republican congresswoman Martha make Sally a retired air force colonel has been arguing that she will keep Arizona voters safe from terror and illegal immigration while democratic congresswoman pierced in cinema has been trying to sell voters on her record as a moderate and a counterbalance to president trump. But Stephanie Stockard thinks that message won't go far with voters here as a very big supporter Donald. We have proof that yeah. Hand she thinks women in this Republican dominated state will support makes Sally. Our first team all combat and she's got a lot for Obama the last time Arizona elected a Democrat in the senate was 1989. But the State's top Republicans like lead Senator John McCain and retiring senator Jeff flake have acted as intra party opposition to president trump. Some good out there is out and I know. We are independent. NI DNA. Julie Moran is a registered Republican but she's campaigning for cinema the Democrat. What's it like hanging out with all these Democrats. Among the issues most important to her our education social security and Medicare but she says even more than that it's a response to the president. It is very difficult in this dates at this point in time to cast a ballot. For a Republican candidate. All right Ron is that with a slide them also born driver Justin has Sarah he's the pulled. Political reporter KN XV the ABC affiliate in Phoenix it's great to have both of you with us. Lot of let me ask him makes Sally they're under a bit of pressure in this race although some of the recent falls short maybe with a slight edge. I'm Republicans bank in on this immigration message what are you hearing out there from voters. Well you might actually was interviewing somebody yesterday who. Repeated a story line that has become popular here and though it's not exactly factually correct she said that the Democrats. Congresswoman cinema was OK having those caravans of immigrants coming over even think that included members of the telemann. Now congresswoman cinnamon never saddened that exit had never sent anything like that actually but there were common back in 2003 where she was dismissive. About somebody else trying to leave the country and and joining the Taliban. All of those are honing her especially. As this conversation. About. About whether or not there are people among them that group of of 5003000. Individuals trying to make their way to the United States whether or not they intend to inflict harm. On he's on American citizens and because of that the Republican makes Sallie Mae in fact. Keep this seat red. Parts of the president's back caravan rhetoric permeating that race doesn't want to go to YouTube live in Arizona you're following that early voting. Give us a sense of we have whether you see either side you're having an edge in the turnout operation that's going to be so decisive and and how are these closing arguments plane. What you know I have to tell you that these voters have a lot to sister because. These two campaigns are raising basically a record amount of money at about thirty million dollars that is not including the outside money which is another thirty so. Sixty million dollars goes a long way in campaign ads and fliers at their basically. Hitting all of these voters here in Arizona so they have to try to figure out. What is truth now a lot of the fear is from political insiders folks that have been working in politics and Arizona for decades. Is that the voters are actually just not going to vote because they are so turned off by all of this mud slinging the two candidates going head to head. It's not been a very nice campaign at all it's pretty much a dirty campaign. They're just afraid that these voters are not gonna come out at all and vote which of course will affect this election. All right we're watching the turnout and Arizona just to visit our with our affiliate KNX be great to have you thank you so much lot of Zack terrific reporting. We'll be watching in Arizona thanks guys. Are our big number today is the number. 3030 states now have voting underway in these mid terms in the ballots have been pouring in in many places in record numbers. Here in Harris County we saw earlier today long lines of people to get in their ballots in fact. They broke their early voting record here in Houston in six hours yesterday and are still two weeks ago. So to find out if your State's one of the thirty or big number that is early voting gonna vote. Got or are they want to bring in our 538 expert on election forecast Jeffrey. Skelly from our team at 538 who has the latest forecast Jeffrey great to have you. Give us out your latest forecast on the house race. In that had been trending for the Democrats what's the latest. Well the numbers have actually stayed about the same they still favor Democrats are classic forecasts which takes polls and fundamentals and two consideration. Currently has Democrats is not an 85% chance to. When the house that's not a certainty of course but it is it is make them pretty strong favorites. And the average gain. Out of that forecast is about forty seats for Democrats so. On the whole I think the news there is pretty good for them. Looking good for Democrats in the house but we could be headed for a split decision this year let's look at the senate. Tough tough year for Democrats having to defend seats in trump country what's the latest forecast there. Sure lawyer exactly right now Republicans have about a foreign five chance now. Winning the saint using our classic forecast. And you know lie that does come down to the fact that Democrats are defending so much Tuff turf. And in an average gain right now is about a half C for the GO peace and give or take 01 seats. And so you know it's very possible that the Republicans will retain the senate will have a divided congress. All right so we could be headed for a democratic house Republican senate split decision possibly even as you say always Jeffrey. There is still a chance there is still the chances are just the odds. I appreciate you Jeffrey Skilling from 538. Check them out at 538 Jack commented abcnews.com. All right me on your big profiled this week. We have the youngest member Dennis congressional candidate for congress running in the country she's 26 years old Republican. Morgan mertz hall of California she's a long shot bid trying to unseat Democrat Susan Davis in California's 53 district. And she's going about it in a pretty unconventional way in fact she's meeting constituents trying to turn out the vote during her side job. As a delivery driver for the job app. Post mates take a look. And what better way to meet people and in their own I delivered Anthony and that someone one time. And need not it was the only thing that exit. The president running to be at next congress woman with delivering him an update back. They think it's terrible that someone running for public bands at that time to deliver that that working out so plaques. It's like it people like. Meeting at six candidate running heard to represent them in it nontraditional setting. All right Morgan Merck Todd joins us live now from California Morgan thanks so much. For joining us here on the big votes so you're in the home stretch of your first campaign how we are feeling and how is your message point. I'm feeling positive I sits on people of this says alongside Tennessee's I have a lot to gain and nothing to lose. I am today and feeling very confident because right now winner early is I have. Touched a lot of people us. In a way that people are exploding outside of party lines people I satellite Democrats come. And both Ximian supports it and volunteer for me so I'm feeling confident fed. The day trio and hate that we're seeing in congress we can put an end to eventually. In your curing this message of optimism that. You have said appeals to younger voters and I wonder as the youngest congressional candidate in the country. What your advice is to the Republican Party which has struggled so much at courting. Millennial voters what what do you have to say what's the secret what are you learning right now. I'm learning that people hate partisan politics people hate this me verses you mentality. This is this fact that we have to put a label on and on how we identified politically and so people until. Line that they want you to talk to them about where you stand on the issues and put the labels aside and I found that time and time again that people. People end up supporting me before they know my party affiliation a lot of times don't even ask. BK is. People feel optimistic that there is a positive voice. He does want to bring both sides together and have those conversations. And if we have a split congress like you guys predicted we really do need that we need. That bipartisan. Bipartisanship. And that ability to come together and have conversations. You've really taken on some of the partisanship in fact you've taken on the president you haven't. Minced words you've called him rude arrogant abrasive at times crude. You've also made clear that he's broken with Republican orthodoxy issues like trade. And spending of course. Do you think the Republican congress right now he's done enough to rein in president trump and how would you work with president front if you were elected. So a lot of the things they did actually like about the president regardless of the facts I don't like him very much as person. And I like the fact that he has kept his word and he had his. Follow through on promises that he made the American people which is something that we don't see in politics at all and so a lot of people. Pretend to be shocked when the president and does something but he already made that promise before so he's very transparent and then in that fact. I think we need a lot more leaders like that. A do you think his rhetoric on immigration which is so important not obviously your district San Diego do you think they fear mongering here has is this harmful to you. I think that on immigration we aft says the first of separate border security from immigration reform they're two completely separate issues. Immigration and border security is national security and we need to secure the border period it doesn't this necessarily mean building a giant while we don't need a great walls America but we do need to make sure that we give Puerto patrolled instruction that they need to do their jobs more effectively as you've talked about earlier in the show. There are places and holes in our in our current border. Where people can just walk right across and that's not OK so we do need to make it easier for border for trying to do their job effectively. But when it comes immigration reform I don't think that this whole round them up and and seaport then mentality is one humane. And too realistic we have a lot of people here my Stanley included my family immigrated here from Mexico fifty years ago and my mom was a kid and I we have a lot of people that are doing good for artists are communities and they deserve to stay here. So we need to work on proposing. A at. A pathway to permanent residency for those people who are making a positive impact in our society but on the other side we do also have people here that come here illegally and inflict harm on people as we saw with the Kate Stanley situation we definitely needed to come up with a solution is not going to be easy one minutes and not gonna happen overnight but we need to come up with a solution where we get. People who are inflicting harm on others and come here legally out and they give people who are doing. Positive things for our communities rights day. Item before we let you go Morgan gotta ask you about your side job that's been getting so much as meteor constituents trusting. Trying to get out the vote while driving for the delivery app post mates. What's the most than usual thing you've had to deliver. In light as a utterly and made ten definitely the most unusual. And into who walking into tobacco and they've. Place and saying and yeah now I'm length dress like this and I have led name tag that says morning where talk for congress but and Guinean maid pen for someone propose names please don't expect to make it. It is really funny but that meant the guy who about it really liked it and told it thome then tells friends to vote for me that I was great. All right Morgan Burke taught 26 years old the youngest congressional candidate in the country a Republican perhaps. With some advice for the for the Republican party of the future thanks so much for joining us Morgan appreciated thinking. All right and thank you for watching us here on the big vote from Houston Texas will be back next week one week to go before the election. For another addiction and you can follow us tomorrow in the briefing room at ABC news in Washington. Thanks for watching ABC news live we'll. We'll see you next time.

