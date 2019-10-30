Transcript for Bill Clinton reveals abortion conversation with Ruth Bader Ginsburg

There is one thing I'd. That we did discussed and that I feel. I should tell you because that will illustrate. Why I thought I said the pointer. Abortion was a big issue in 1990. The right attitudes. And the reason why the Court of Appeals are decided that the Webster decision is I remember it's a corn field Clinton Lewis. And everybody. N. Generally. It in a presidential election. The abortion issue. Helps decide that fierce the most. So that. They. Pro life for anti choice position is stronger. When the pro choice people feel totally secure than they can find some other reason to voted yes you. And the reverse is also true. So in this election. I was one of the first Democrats to run. Pro choice Democrats run since Roe vs. Wade. Who actually benefited from Roe vs. Wade because the Webster decision frighten the other side. Now. She got to say they about it she knew this perfectly well under a lot of pressure to make sure. I appointed someone who was Simon pure. Which I did say that I thought was important. When I was fascinated. By a either an article I had read or something out of room. Justice Ginsburg saying that she supported the result. In Roe vs. Wade but thought justice. Blackmon should have decided the case and equal protection clause not the right to privacy. And I ask of the question. And she talked about it. This is if it was any other issue. No effect this is why I think this is live think it and she made a heck of a case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.