Transcript for Billionaire activist calls for Congress to impeach President Trump

And joining us now and picking up for merry laptop on the phonies and billionaire democratic activist. Thomas Dyer he is one of the loudness voices in the impeachment movement the founder of the organization need to impeach which claims. Eight million American supporters and donors in this cause. One of the organizations heaping pressure on Nancy Pelosi Tom sire thank you so much for joining us on the phone so I guess the big question for you is. How what do you make of polo seize hold the line wait and see only pursue something that would get results approach to this. Well I think. That's the right way to think about this whole question first of all it's a question of right and wrong. But what's going on here is we have a president. Corrupt which clearly obstructed justice mr. Moeller in effect culvert that straightforward yesterday. And that is the only organization institution our society that can hold this president to account if the congress and United States that it is their duty. In fact. To make sure that it corrupt president who was acting against the interest of the the American people should be removed from a scope person but my first Cortes. This is an actual duty of the congress to perform to safeguard. Do you still addition pursuant retired Tom do you still think they should pursue it if it ultimately as we were just discussing. Oh likely won't go anywhere in the Republican controlled senate if you know I mean is what is it essentially a waste of time is Nancy Pelosi seems to be suggesting to go through the process of it won't. Achieve the accountability that you're talking about. Well let me make two points about that if I might first of all I think that he normalizing this president's criminal behavior it's very important. Otherwise you're saying. This is that new norm for president you can ignore the law you can ignore subpoenas from congress. You can refuse to look anywhere in Tibet but you can even tell congress that I won't deal with Europe you're doing something that I don't like. So in effect it's very important to do the right thing in its system with a fist it felt had integrity. Second to Paul. We represent eight million people plus who signed our petition. We believe that the power in the United States should be and does lie with the American people that this is a movement and that what American the American people be across the board. Democrats Republicans and independents. When big C on TP exactly how corrupt. This administration is the cover up they engaged in the behaviors that are currently engaging and contrary to fit. They are sworn duty to the country right now Americans will be discussed it and that. What will change. The senate vote he'd be in the future is that. An area Canton Ireland where they're good at 20 port which. And you're gonna no doubt keep up the heat with your need to impeach movement I take it. We will act look we believe that this is. But tip of the spear to reforming a broken system in Washington DC. All right how you can acknowledge that there are that terrible wrong at the heart of earth just about endemic to everything else. Tom Starr thank you so much for your time sir is are we are out of time to think you for calling in appreciate it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.