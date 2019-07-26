Transcript for New bipartisan budget deal raises government spending by billions of dollars

Hillary Allen is actually leading a campaign right now millennial as across the country. To get plugged in. On the national debt Hillary joins us now Hillary agreed to CA you know I gotta be honest the national that's not really sexy topic. There among most people how do you I do you salad how do you break through and get people and pay attention and care about this. Yeah well you know it's not Indian but. From the front locking it might seem like. But when he figured an act that. Yeah sixteen year is the security and it becomes then will our generation. And very sobering very quickly. So we look at those facts and figures are pulling. The else. And there's definitely an appetite. Caps its currency to reach across the well. And to work critically. And and bipartisan. Desire. To pressure art eaters and so that he can start that to happen congregations in her honor and later. And what do you think the answer is like in a nutshell what what are you tell 122 year old who says. And you know what what should I be telling my congressman to do about the national that. There's no silver bowl and that's why our program not to is so much time. How to have a constructive dialogue and understanding. Their real implications. Because is what we have to do is yeah reduce the amount. Some hurrying out in the quickest way Pol Pot of any suffering that economic consequences. And the lottery waste the and baker. So it's brilliant combination and I support and that collaboration. And young people aren't really buying into you know he how polarized Washington politics today and they know what's at stake forgotten their teacher and they want to change that. Handel and meals for Sherman Dan mow the national debt tied to Social Security tied to Medicare a lot of the younger people are starting on those in particular as you start to move into. Middle age looking at retirement both sorts of things and all of the some of those benefits may disappear if congress doesn't. Act now I'm so the questions about whether those will be around and in twenty or thirty years and also what gets some with other an important national issues you have infrastructure. You have health care things and people need to spend money on in congress has to make decisions on of course that's all made much more difficult when you have the and to. Secure with debt the debt and deficit important matters and of course the big picture here that Payne today is the fact that the congress is now approved this. A budget deal for the next two years but it raises spending has been said. By several hundred billion dollars adding to that did Hillary Alan thanks so much. With the Optus campaign and join us national campaign in the when yields are pushing for more attention on the net.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.