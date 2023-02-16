Bipartisan group of senators call for punishing Russian mercenaries

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, Lindsey Graham and Sheldon Whitehouse want to designate the Russian-based Wagner Group a foreign terrorist organization.

February 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live