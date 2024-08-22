Black women coming together for Kamala Harris

Jotaka Eaddy, founder of #WINWITHBLACKWOMEN, speaks about the historic nomination of Vice President Kamala Harris and how her organization is working hard to rally support in this election.

August 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live