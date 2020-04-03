Transcript for Bloomberg gives address after ending campaign

Not sure which is other than thank you everybody. Tried to make it different. And may have not and a Mike you really have been amazing area hiding from him hiding in plain sight. These past few months have been some of the most inspiring certainly in my life and I hope in yours. In just 100 days. I have been to 73. Cities. In 27 states all across the country. We've got from. Four and saying all the way to Compton California. From the trait that's again down to Jackson Mississippi. And every place I won I'd listens Americans at every age. Every race and every ethnicity and every religion in every identity and orientation. And I heard about the Al hopes and the dreams and the years and they have struggles. And those come from conversations just affirm my faith in the work. That our team was doing to defeat Donald Trump and great. And bring our country back together. And get things done for the American Heytvelt. How today. I want to say how grateful I am to everyone who has been part of our team. And I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your support your work and your votes. And I'm just telling you the American public should be saying thank you view as well you really made history you really did. No pit yes that's true. No campaign has ever accomplished those countries who did in such short period of time. You go back we started at 1%. In the polls. But yes today thanks to you nearly two million Americans cast their votes for our campaign. And this really is the best most creative hard working campaign team ever assembled. And I have to say here is no doubt in my mind we wouldn't we would have beaten Donald Trump in November. And you know who else knows that Donald Trump. And he's. It scared stiff that bus and but good reason. Because every time he hit us we hit back twice as hard. And and unlike his jabs are plunged is packed the truth. I looked today I am clear died about our overriding objective. And that is. Victory in November. And not not victory for the or our campaign. But victory for our country. If you remember I entered the race. What to president to defeat Donald Trump. And today. I am leaving the race for the same reason to defeat Donald Trump because staying in would make it more difficult to achieve that goal. I've always believed that data should inform our decisions that's the way I ran my business and foundation that's the way we are in City Hall. In fact our campaign slogan was in god we trust everyone else bring data it. Well after yesterday's results the delegate math had become virtually impossible. In a viable path nomination just no longer existed. And I will not be air party's nominee. But I won't not walk away from the most important political fight of my life and I hope you won't walk away either. Okay. I've always believe I've always believed that the theme Donald Trump starts uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. And after yesterday's vote is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American Joseph Biden. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.