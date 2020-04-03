-
Now Playing: Bloomberg gives address after ending campaign
-
Now Playing: Sanders holds news conference following Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Jill Biden fights off protesters
-
Now Playing: What’s Elizabeth Warren’s next move in race for the White House?
-
Now Playing: Biden wins big in Super Tuesday key states
-
Now Playing: US forces launch airstrike on Taliban days after agreement
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg suspends his presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Michael Bloomberg ends his presidential bid
-
Now Playing: Trump believed to be first US leader to speak directly to Taliban
-
Now Playing: Jill Biden blocks protester from storming stage
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden surges forward with delegates after Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Super Tuesday voters
-
Now Playing: Super Tuesday results
-
Now Playing: Campaigns respond after Super Tuesday results
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden commands Super Tuesday showdown for Democrats
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: How Biden won Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Ending analysis for Super Tuesday
-
Now Playing: Jeff Sessions aims to win Senate seat
-
Now Playing: The latest projections for the Democratic primary
-
Now Playing: What Joe Biden’s Massachusetts win means for Elizabeth Warren