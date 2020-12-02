Bloomberg continues to rise in polls

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl explains how Michael Bloomberg is not officially on the ballot in New Hampshire, but continue to get write-in votes.
2:03 | 02/12/20

Bloomberg continues to rise in polls

