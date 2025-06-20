Bombing Iranian nuke plant with US bunker-buster bomb might not work: Expert

An attack on a key Iranian nuclear facility might not be effective, even if the U.S. military's massive bunker-buster bombs are used, a national security expert familiar with Iran's program said.

June 20, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live