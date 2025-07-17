Bondi heads to Alcatraz for briefing after Trump's order to reopen infamous prison

Bondi will tour the prison and surrounding island to collaborate on necessary planning to reopen the facility, according to a Justice Department official.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live