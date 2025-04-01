Booker stages Senate filibuster to protest 'crisis' he says Trump and Musk created

Sen. Cory Booker has been staging a filibuster for more than 12 hours in protest of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

April 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live