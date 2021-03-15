Transcript for Border Patrol sees surge in unaccompanied minors crossing into US

This is a real challenge for the new president so let's bring in ABC news political director Rick Klein he's joining us for more reddish you know Republicans in this crisis was totally predictable they accuse president Biden of signaling a permissive policy. The border the surge was bound to happen. Is that some truth to that and his drivers the White House was prepared for this. Well I think it is true double sizing your charity and the fact is that the Biden administration just a decent money is Il inherited a system. I'm getting a lot of ways was broken down because he trust administration had use every mechanism includes a try to discourage. A undocumented immigrants including refugees from arriving at borders that is force. Biden administration to disentangle or mainstreamed into use a lot of the same facilities mind and have a limited number of options what to do there's no question there was intense man. As Al foreseeable it was I think that's an open question. I think a more important now or Biden and first this White House is what you do not understand sakes are there aren't a lot of good options. If kids are showing up here at the border what you actually do in turning them away doesn't seem like a viable option they're not gonna go back to the trust our policies. And this is really an attempt to. To read me column or years' worth of policy in a very short amount of time pressure is on because people's lives are being impacted hourly. Cash so how's it gonna vote this week on to immigration reform bills one of those plans and I do they have a chance of becoming law. Well they're two bills that are likely to pass although they would not anything do with card like this one of them will be formally legalize this'll all dreamers those are undocumented immigrants were brought here. As children this bipartisan support for that. Question about how many Republicans are likely to have to vote with an odd the other bill would not work with foreign workers to allow them to apply for citizenship people here on documented that also has some Republican support. Neither bill expected it to do you dance anywhere in the senate. I think the the really the way to think about this is is that this is a smoking out those side of the opponents to these deals right now one of these measures. I'm pretty broad support so it's about getting people on records at the ground work for something bigger. On the road unfortunately as much as you'd like to think that the Washington's usually get greased for something I this is not how it's gonna work here your receipt house pass a couple bills in all likelihood. And in the senate have to sit on it until last sixty those kitchen. Aren't bring to Justice Department has arrested two suspects charged with assaulting capitol police officer Brian sickening. With it when they're spraying during an attack on the capital classic and diet. The next day but the cause of death. Has not yet been determined meanwhile Republican senator Ron Johnson is facing some backlash for comments comparing the model that attacks the capital to block lives matter supporters. And in TV I want you listen to those comments. I knew those are people who love this country bush did or didn't truly respect the law enforcement would never do anything to break the law salsa certain details friend turned and present trump. When the election in those murder tens of thousands of black price mannered and she's protesters. I might have been concerned. Sorry Democrats are now glass in that comment as racist and calling on Johnson to resign by making that comparison after Resop. The violence at the capitol as he responding to this. Well he's not gonna resign he's he's responding with statistics that show. I'm more propensity for black lives matter and anti inspire protests to erupt in violence only authors of the study leaders reciting seeded numbers are being taken badly out of context. And I think more broadly to the point about capital Ryan's you're seeing an attempt. By allies of the president's former president to rewrite history to ignore the actual evidence of what happened but they always gets what they all tell waited everyone's. I have the council had their actual lives in danger and try to suggest immediate really wasn't that bad because of the political motivations. I have all of the people out there in the crowd obviously that is contrary to tax the people who were there are many of them were violent thugs they were out to do lots of harsh and I'd also add that the the attitude of meeting this is nozzles threatening has a lot of folks on the last. Continuing to be suspicious about why there wasn't more armaments at the capitol why there wasn't a war a greater police presence. Is it because these were primarily white protesters were supporters of president trump if this had been. Predominately minority crowd hasn't been crowd was marching on on a black eyes matters had a type of events. At the capitol would you Xena a different police presence I think it's very hazardous to that question is yes. 'cause we did of course we saw we saw troops on the Lincoln Memorial when there was a black lives matter protests of but let me switch gears two and mode pandemic relief bill and and really the new stimulus bill for the economy and giant bill huge accomplishment. Four the president he's gonna go cross country tour touting that package what does he helped to achieve now and the bill's been signed into law. Cherry too big goals for this war one is it to try to assure the public goes the importance of this. I'm the relevance in people's lives and the second more important is trying to impact the weighted people real it is very tenuous moment with Toronto virus we're not done with a virus he made clear last week it is all along terrorist primetime address bush Cheney's the American public to trust the government continues a war and follow the guidelines of health officials Cheney's that cooperation and that's. I think second in the second and maybe more important piece of this is just make sure that people are cooperating with the guidelines and not letting Kobe. I took to rear its head again and of course consummated president that the presently on the road tomorrow in Pennsylvania our colleague George Stephanopoulos has an interview with them all part of this approach to try to tell the people's what has to be done still ahead and and what does money's gonna start to do when it flows out. In part because he's he says openly part of his agenda is to get people to trust the government can achieve good things in their lives once again. Which Breck thanks very much. Yes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.