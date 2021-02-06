Transcript for The Breakdown: Biden administration weighs response to ransomware attacks

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diana stayed out. And I'm Terry Moran how America's largest meat producer JBS is recovering to. After hackers attacked the company's IT systems infiltrating them with winds somewhere. This comes just weeks after a similar cyber attack crippled a key oil pipeline. Leading to gas shortages in the southeast the attacks. And are suspect and be workable Russian back hacking group and come as president Biden summit with Russian president Vladimir Putin is now just two weeks away. I've talked to form a Homeland Security official in just a moment on. Meanwhile Texas governor Greg Abbott says he will call a special session to pass the State's controversial election bill. Democratic lawmakers walked out of the state house chamber Sunday night in a last ditch attempt to derail the vote and we'll break down what's next in that battle over voting rights. But we begin with the country's largest meat producer declaring quote significant progress. After a massive cyber attack JBS was forced to shut down all of its US beef plants and others in Canada and Australia. ABC's will cars outside Denver Colorado near the company's US headquarters. With more will investigators once again suspect a Russian based hacking group was behind this. What's the latest on how the attack happened and how the company's coming back online now. Well Diana good news is that JBS is planning to be back up and running out by the end of the day today they were hacked on Sunday by. A group that national security experts believe is based in Russia and JBS is the largest meat producer here in the United States they have nine facilities across the country they also have facilities in Canada. And Australia day produce here in America 25%. Of the beef that Americans consume and because put experts believe that this. Originated in Russia take a listen to what national security expert Tom boss or had to set. Preliminary reports suggest that it was hacker group called the Reeve mill or ransom where. Evil they sell rent somewhere to our customers essentially. Sit help those customers. Three shouldn't raise money from honest companies. This comes on the heels of the colonial pipeline shut down just a couple weeks ago where the gas supply here in the United States was shut down for. A short amount of time and that had a big impact on gas prices. Across the country and national security experts are worried now Diane about what company hackers will try to target next. And it will I know in. Pipeline at it case there was a ransom that was paid is there any word yet on whether or not the same as the case here. That's right it's unclear at this point it took a weaker to become and to find out that colonial pipeline did paid the ransom that they harass or they pay more than four million dollars to get. They're information back so they could get their systems back up and running. That's a controversial decision critics basically say that if you do pay these hackers all you're doing isn't incentivizing them to try to hack other companies but colonial pipeline said look this is what we needed to do. To get our back gas supplies back up and running it to prevent a further crisis across the country diet. And lol how is this JBS hacking inspecting meat prices across the country. So right now meat ax. For as of now this dumb that it's not gonna have an immediate impact there's going to be me enough meat. For the next couple weeks of summer beyond that could array prop raise prices they tell us there's a possibility we'll just have to wait NC. To see exactly win JBS gets everything back up and running again they're hoping. That happens today this comes as president Biden is set to meet away it. President prudent in Geneva and just a couple of weeks and president Biden was just asked about this attack in just said that. The United States is looking at retaliation at this point die. Grant will car thank you for that. Meanwhile the White House says it is in contact with Russia's government about that cyber attack so far the Kremlin is not commenting but present Biden. Is set to meet with Russian president Vladimir Putin in Switzerland in just two weeks. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki spoke earlier about the administration's response take a listen. We're not taking options off of the table but. It's just an opportunity there will be an opportunity for the president to discuss this directly with president Putin's to reiterate. The fact that we believe that. Responsible states do not harbor ransom where criminals. And then and that's he said. Hasn't said around colonial McConnell hack or decline a ransom were attacked. We will continue to be interactive touch with Moscow we will continue. To make the case that responsible countries need to take decisive action against a ransom where. I want to bring an ABC news. Local director Rick Klein an ABC news contributor and former assistant secretary of counterterrorism Elizabeth Newman. For more on this thank you both for being here Rick I want us are with you first off what do you make a sakes response on this today. Yelled one word that she repeated they are responsible as a responsible states this is what they do. That's in east peace pretty loudly is a measured response from Jen Saki but it's a reminder of food and who needs legitimacy that summits like this confer upon him that there are responsibilities that go along with being a first year world leader. I as much as the imprudent might be wanting to rattle the cages of Americans in this new president of business times motions. As much as Russians might deny direct involvement in this it's a reminder. Count less is more approach that the that this White House to the chagrin of president Biden's critics. Have taken so far in terms of public diplomacy. There are things that that remain as American options but are they are overreacting at least not now to anything that they're seeing from the Russians and Rick had to expect president Biden to address this when he meets with drew within two weeks. Yeah I so interesting because I talk about this is food needing this summit but Biden needs food now also looking at -- goals around climate change looking at his goals around the Iran nuclear deal looking at the detentions along the Ukrainian border there's a range of areas where a Biden is looking for a new relationship not only a recent relationship but after the very tumultuous. The trump piers where president trump was roundly criticized for being too cozy with Vladimir Putin the tougher line that Biden is taken as he has said he's. He told Putin directly that he doesn't he has a soul. I and and that's quite quite a moment and quite I quite a memory to the harbor into that next meeting. And Elizabeth I asked will about this before but in the case of the colonial pipeline that the company paid about four point four million dollars to the hackers. And that raised a lot of concerns about it if you're setting a bad precedent so what are we know about what happened. With this JBS case and what do you do if your company like this. And Rick got word just confirming a report that has been out there that. Hackers have breached several computer systems at the metropolitan transit authority as New York city's transit authority the largest transit authority in the country. Several conceived computer systems were breached operations not impacted but here we got this we got to meet tracking one. We've got the gas shortages caused by the colonial pipeline hacked. Republicans are blaming president Biden. And and that Democrats are saying now was he is the previous president follows pretty clear we are vulnerable and presidents of both parties have been. To be one day just an asset I don't see. Are your risk putting X. A bit more a day. He will. Actual. Attack. The question and are actually eat your reason. You're. Now class nature. That is leading. To its era they actually. But it happened. From last year's show and in most TEP. Eatery some. This way Arab or Jewish. And Rick got word just confirming a report that has been out there that. Hackers have breached several computer systems at the metropolitan transit authority as New York city's transit authority the largest transit authority in the country. Several conceived computer systems were breached operations not impacted but here we got this we got to meet tracking one. We've got the gas shortages caused by the colonial pipeline hacked. Republicans are blaming president Biden. And and that Democrats are saying now was he is the previous president follows pretty clear we are vulnerable and presidents of both parties have been. Are on the job as this thread built and now is up to a drumbeat. Boys have heard is that one of the reasons we don't respond more forcibly against Russia and China because we aren't as good they are destroying things. You know with this kind of cyber warfare. How big a strategic challenge is this for the by administration. Yeah on the message is not just that we're vulnerable we're vulnerable in ways that most Americans never thought about who would have thought that. Who have whether you can get a stake for your grill this summer would be contingent on whether you can get actor waiting get to work. In the morning again we won't how well whether you get gas at the local local legal filling station. Those are things that become quite obvious to Americans and that is the point to the extent that this is a coordinated. Effort by the Russians or other amenities it is to deliver that message directly to east to individual Americans about our vulnerability. And about the power dissuaded some of these foreign actors that don't have the best interest of Americans in mind. I can deliver so I think all of this adds up to a pretty big moment of reckoning wherever the political of them and blame lies of course that the previous president. I'll put in place policies that prompted reactions. Biden comes in with his own policies and that creates the tensions that we're seeing right now. Prudent and other foreign actors are still testing. Biden has a new president someone they know well but but they're very hesitant sent to embrace some of the policies they seen they know that he is. His interests are not exactly bare so the fact that Americans are fueling this I feel like Terry that's exactly the point. And so has a mental what. What do you do either from the government sectors standpoint or the private sector standpoint how we prevent these attacks from happening in the future. CP your client. And so has a mental what. What do you do either from the government sectors standpoint or the private sector standpoint how we prevent these attacks from happening in the future. The aliens in cyber security in your spirit. All her or. Her. Or staying on are Armas actually. I didn't draw attention or create the incentives were at center. And the sector and backs in a series. Our cyber hygiene and never have thought that way thank you Elizabeth Rick Klein always great to have you thank you both thank you. A battle over voting rights in Texas isn't over yet. Late Sunday night democratic legislators won a small budget temporary victory blocking Republican sweep in elections go by walking out. Ahead of the vote in the final hours of the legislative session. But the Republican governor there Greg Abbott is determined. He's is the bill would be added to a special session. Of the legislature so the fight continues this measure. Includes a ban on drive through voting new restrictions on mail in ballots changes to early voting hours and it lowers the threshold for challenging. Election results it's it's a major change in taxes election law and joining us now to discuss this may Mars Yoni. President of the Texas civil rights project many thanks for being with us. A so. You we're just talking and kind of a sleepless weekend for you buy that at the end a small victory for those who don't think this is the right way for Texas to go what happens now. Well Harris Sean is pretty massive victory. I mean there's a lot of courage that the house Democrats eighteen months or so what it costs or prevent a quorum ready it for me and I. But this was the culmination. Who months and months of on the ground organizing and we have heard. Everybody from business executives to see leaders to members of the civil rights community is speaking out against this snow line and frankly. The more that the public hears about it though I still like it and so. I'm in this chill in the bill for the regular session the governor is saying he's. Call a special session we don't know we noticed at peace but mosque every continent that would move the volatility again whatever it is rob asked. Well it does seem as if there's the fight continues and it is going in your way a little bit if if reports are to be believed that at least one provision. Has already changed from there was a provision. That would have pushed voting back to 1 PM Sunday or early voting on Sundays that that a lot of people say would have jeopardized. That tradition in so many black turns in the soles to the polls voter turnout pushed. Synaptics Robin and I guess they're saying that was the big month misunderstanding some kind of tight Paula days to claim. Should read 11 AM. The first is do you think if this is true the extra time is gonna lead to more changes people get educated about it as you say. Absolutely I mean the easiest song Indians used legislative sex. Now every time people start to really look at the and question and the provisions and language. Now Republicans. We treat it and so one example is. And drew since he did. This without souls of the port theory popular. City church members into acts. I'm in the Lion King all suddenly Republicans are saying that it was somehow its high cap. But if it was a tape though nobody told a senate begins the Texas senate. Booted on and prevention at the weekend and we saw similar. Acts of police to get outs. Mean I was when you know civil rights groups and almonds its immunity that terms like the surety at the ballot which was in an earlier. And I'm directly to the days it Jim crap. And how late it was or it was winning so I actually do intensive it. The more light is shined on this bill more people get into it we know them or the people again and we see the Republicans battling. Why the Republican so keen. On and on. Limiting voting hours on limiting mail in vote on that stuff. When there isn't raw lot of any evidence in Texas that their votes are insecure. We'll similar bursts you're getting it right. In fact to be Republican secretary steep testify under. Men beat twice on election in Texas this news insecure or words and the way she was pushed out of office. To see which should easy credit. And how much this is a Republican. Weren't. I know what we're seeing Texas is part of the national trend we've seen these similar Franken sign. Bhutto restriction. Since Florida. We are ten. And they aren't directly related to you why it's open outlets greets funny elects. Another piece of NASA's soundly scenic Texas three years are provisions. When there is targeting social supports Mike Smith is media more difficult for someone had for a few English first language to get the assistance they need to vote. Mean provisions are racists are targeted at people of color and taxes sadly that it is a big boost its actions we have seen. Who remember in this city where he under delivered and I think he. Certain communities from. And the president Biden is it has been very aggressive recently on. Bring this to national attention of course there are these federal bills federal action. That might address some of the kinds of concerns that people in Texas have about the republicans' bill and about. The Republican Party move across the country oh how do you think. That will go first would listen president Biden did make that case in Tulsa. Yesterday. How do you think it will go. Being in Washington what would it do for people in Texas who are concerned. This national problem and it deserves an actual solution. And now I'm listening to all of us should be the time that median in nineteen CC is. And we sought groundswell. Of support for the right this is another moment. Where are contrary democracy is under deliberate attack and he needs learned friend says that conservatives and we greet sentenced and Nate. It's 46 million dollars to meet look like there is a grassroots effort to supports. Restricting them. You did not true decisions on wall meant TU. And dance than political agendas. Former president trump. And people line and so we cannot stand this is an American people. And meet you need to do me lawmakers. Passed cities where the people in particular. Which is now pending in the US there. And the history of voting in this country is that it didn't take action that didn't take debated did take the kind of work that you're doing there to expand the franchise and security. For all Americans Mimi Marcy on a president of the Texas civil rights project. Bustling with us. Fred. Well survivors of the Tulsa race massacre and their families are suing. This city 100 years after hundreds of black Americans were killed there on the story was erased from the history books. When we come back we'll take a closer look. Decades and how it might impact other crimes against people of color that have been buried. And throughout our history. There are are are defendants clean that we hear. Asking secure society of racism in our claims it's absurd we don't know that that's not something that's easily overcome and we're not asking for. We're asking for is for the nuisance to be abated. Simple as that. The news since his specific here in Tulsa. Is targeted to Tulsa. It is related to the massacre that happened in Tulsa. And we want the remedy to be here for the folks that deserve it. We want to victims compensation fund. We want the survivors and the descendants to the opportunity. To be compensated for the harm that they have endured for the last hundred years. Welcome back that was a legal team for the last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre discussing a lawsuit. Against a city of Tulsa. This comes 100 years after an estimated 300 black Americans were killed in an entire neighborhood known for its successful. Black owned businesses was destroyed. So how viable is this case and could this set a precedent for other race massacres largely hidden in American history. ABC news contributor doctor Leo Wright were gore is here with more on NASDAQ Soviet thanks for being here we know that. Tells us survivors of tried and failed in the past to bring cases so this time a legal team seems to have found a loophole. To pursue this case from a different angle can you break that down. For us this nuisance law that they're going after. Sure so I think one of the things that they're coming up against and the legal team for not just the past years ago would actually force since really since the 1920s. Dak tat legal teams in in terms of the Tulsa mask curbing coming up against. Is the definition. Of what this incident why this wasn't a massacre I wasn't your bracket. When you define it as a right what ends up happening is that it in validates a number of the claims that come out of this. It allows the federal the state and local government to sidestep responsibility because they say it's a bright and we have clauses against Bryant. By the time we start reconsidering. What ends up happening is that a statute of limitations. Comes into play so well we've seen over and over again particularly in more recent history. Is that the Tulsa Oklahoma sir massacre survivors. Have been denied claims now not just because they have the definition of it at this instant as a right. But also because this exceeds the statute of limitations. Still by I think categorizing this. As I'm under a nuisance claim rare news is filer nuisance law. The ideas that they can get around this idea of the statue of limitations and they can then bring their claims in the claims of the survivors. In front of the court in the also the city of Tulsa in the individuals named in the lawsuit. Half due in court and courts alone how to take seriously this claim. Justice takes a winding course assumes history alien want to ask you about that. I remember when I learned about to tell certain race messer was well after I graduate from college is that. I was history buff and it never heard of it and and I'm still learning all round. Commemoration the memory of the Tulsa race master about. Cold facts Louisiana. And a lot of Americans are lining eighteen sitting near Wilmington insurrection and 1898 the massacre in rosewood Florida is a movie about that one of the twenties. Can you locus through some of that. And there you re sure from our history and or how we bring them back and tell the whole story and tell the true. So little notes carrying this is just so fascinating to me the only knowing what is comes out more and more every day is that incidents like Tulsa. Work's unique. Didn't back there are dozens perhaps even hundreds of incidence riddled in the historical record. Violence and destruction in the violent destructive overthrow. Of governments. Other communities meet the slot here in the looting a black community is a black property a black wells. The murder of hundreds of in individuals that displacement written homelessness a hundreds if not thousands of a black individuals. In this case. And that we have not just you know links. Things like Colfax Louisiana out of Wilmington and we also have New Orleans we hit Atlanta we have Springfield Illinois we have Philadelphia, Pennsylvania we have Chicago Washington DC rosewood Sherman Texas. And on and on in all I'm so what we know. Sex is just a shooting near you tricks up these these events and what we're also beginning to realize is that we can't categorize Simmons riots. Because riots would I think. Assume that there are some kind of equal engagement from all parties involved know what these incidents war were massacres. The Austin ward the results of all violent group of people supported. By local state governments and agents of the state like local police screen local officials. In overthrowing. These communities. So what we're seem come to the front. Is in fact in our nation's history. That's really rooted. In these moments. Not just waits comes as violence but also in these kind of systemic institutional. Inequality. That ends com pounding inequality in an injustice. Over time and that continues to resonate even to debt. Went to Tulsa man. Sicker specifically the attorneys today said that they are hoping to go after banks that prevented people from accessing their own money. Because they're IDs were destroyed in the massacre they mentioned insurance companies. The denied people claims after their homes were destroyed. So how do you expect that to play out and couldn't have ripple of sacks on similar cases on the line. Please only think that one of the interesting things at the ball in right now is that a lot of individuals in descendants of massacres across the country are watching the tolls and nick very closely. This same rank. That. People in from Tulsa survivors of tossing and other massacres across the country watched the rose led. Proceedings in the 1990s and early two thousands could we seem rosewood that the city of rosewood but also the state of Florida decides to pay compensation to the survivors of that massacre. Who lost property muscle Los ablaze loss of well I'm awesome job in equality and things of that nature. So what we're going to see I think is a lot of people paying extreme attention in very close attention. To the waved at this lawsuit progresses. What we are also going to see acting in this is really important is. How does popular opinion begin to shift. Our round the idea of massacres and around the race these the right to be survivors and these individuals. Are the way that we all hold this inequality over time is that courts including the Supreme Court consistently stepped in to protect the race. Oh the state to protect of the ranks of the mop the violent mob beat to protect the rate of officials who. From these individuals and to say no no it's not stay here. That you know the organizations that did inhale claim that they have to peel clean now so finding ways to protect these individuals. But now we're going to see especially as popular opinion begins to change around us and as people begin to say no actually we are. He survivors are entitled to. To read payment that they should it die I've gotten their claims bills in the 1920s and nineteen thirties and 1940s when they first brought them forward. I think that what happened impacts that may have a very large impact. On what governments are willing to do what individuals are willing to do what kind of corporations are really in must. ABC news contributor doctor Leah Revver gore always great to have you the F thank you. Yeah and it does it for the breakdown today thanks for joining us I'm Diana stayed up. And then I'm Terry Moran will see of accurate 3 PM eastern tomorrow and have a great day. I.

