Are. Everyone welcome to the break down I'm Diana say down. That I'm here Phillips in for Terry planned today the American academy of pediatrics. He is urging the FDA to authorize vaccines for five to eleven year old as soon as possible. As his delta very continues to spread nearly 94000. Child Kobe cases reported last week and the rate of pediatric hospitalizations. Now back to its highest point of the pandemic. The president of the American academy of pediatrics joins us live in just a moment. Plus of the services says there are quote major concerns about a potential massive influx of Kobe patience. In the state of Louisiana and a shortage of health care workers there. New Orleans even canceling Jazz Fest this year because of rising the case in hospitalizations. The lieutenant governor of Louisiana is here to help us break it all down and massive wildfires continue to burn out of control in Greece a new UN report is sounding the alarm about climate change. Breaded code red moment for humanity and its immediate action isn't taken many changes could be irreversible. We'll break that down and go live degrees for the latest. But we begin with the American academy of pediatrics. Urging the FDA to authorize vaccines for kids five and older as soon as possible. Across the US for seeing the highest numbers of new Kobe case has since February and hospitals and places like Florida and Louisiana are reporting an uptick. In children being admitted to the hospital. One hospital in New Orleans even calls it quote an epidemic a very young children. President of the American academy of pediatrics doctor Lee Beers is here now. With more on all list actor peers or appreciate taking the time today thank you I know throughout the pandemic a lot of parents including myself. We took comfort in the data showing that kids are less likely to get infected or at least. Less likely to suffer severe illnesses from Kobe it is so what do we know about the threat to kids now from the delta variant. Our history something -- having me here and and you great actually children are less likely to have your illness and older adults but I think what's really important to remember is that that doesn't mean that they can't get severe illness and and we're seeing now is adequate. Really pretty dramatic increase in numbers you Spanish do you into the delta area we're seeing that seeing increased in number children instantly and he loses that more children are going to be getting sacked. And I think right now particularly we know there are RC and effective things we can do to lose to stop or slow the spread of comedy and help keep all our kids safe and I didn't really what I encourage everyone to do those things. Now the in the NIH director Francis cons of the data from other countries is tilting. In the direction of the idea that the delta variant may be more harmful to children in previous strains for or what data do we have on that at this point. Question do you know where. We're still learning how to just use that first and most important thing we absolutely are seeing increases in number of cases and you know from this past week over reunited in the carrying pediatrics leaky try confessed to being watched data weekly and over the past you BCC Armstead gobbling up a number of teachers and children with code that AT and -- -- are hearing from pediatricians across the country particularly huge issues we're practicing in the areas where there Arlo race that I needed each conference and adults and where there's high you scratch there seem to a lot of kids who are very ill with code that they're seeing children in our -- used they're seeing children are in pretty significant cash distress so I teach your normal won't know ultimately whether it is much more severe in children. But I think we know that it can be seen here in children's we should do those things that need to due to how the stress and help keep our kids and our whole communities. So tell me about this letter to the FDA because in the FDA recently worked with fighter Madeira to double the number of young children in their clinical trials. But you're sitting they should consider authorization based on the data from the original cohort of children in the trials why is that. Well you don't pay 88 the first and most important point is that that we we really think that we need to be approaching patent the trials and authorization the current vaccines for children with the scene emergency that we did with adults and justice it's a serious disease until that can be very serious disease in children so that we absolutely need to I would also say you know our you know that there. Processed it and she goes through your (%expletive) ten review and a crew vaccines for adults and children it's very. Very cautious very thorough investigation Guillen and I think what our experts had passed Saturn made an honest and they really feel like the data is parent you sit here and we'll get very soon where are perhaps there now where that he can only look at backpacks for kids in the determination yet there's a taxi music but for minnesotans. To that former top authorization. And it's not a like the FDA wanted those extra children in the trials and then come to collect that extra data to get more information about possible side effects including bio card diet is are you not concerned about that. You don't think. Again we are our car Collins of the FDAR are incredible professionals say. SE you know because he had that oxy. Now on the flip side to that we are also now seeing reports about parents actually lighting. To get their kids vaccinated and before they are eligible kids who are under twelve years old. How risky is that. He acting out so we do not recommend I. I going outside. And others. Are for legal reasons I just talked about. Our arch is these are really is put in place to ensure that vaccines RC an act that an immediate and active recommended vaccine dose for younger children is smaller incident we want to make sure that sure we're getting these NC Leah. It's possible it does he go to huge. That there urgency that parents seal out Al protecting kids against currently eighteen and ends I think it's also good reminder to all of us as adults and and that lessons you are old enough shots are receiving the vaccine that you'd if you haven't gotten your vaccine yet it's it's sort of the most important and it apathy you can do DT -- this article in the community and asked how her capture our youngest kids who aren't yet old enough to be two to receive the backseat. You talked about the urgency among parents that just cranks up the closer we get to the school year some students are already in it and despite your urging. These young kids still can't get vaccinated so what are your thoughts around a country we're seeing several states like Arizona. And Texas say they have passed or are considering passing bands. On schools requiring masks what's your message that parents in those areas school administrators and a lawmakers themselves behind these decisions. Yeah yeah I think we will actually some good experience over the past year and how we can bring kids to -- lady we recently updated our recommendations on and on returning to seek clearance and had actually given a place for honesty here we -- you really regularly and they men and teach our recommendations to a couple of things first is that in Amherst school is really important for kids is all -- coming together to do everything we can't he got there ash and engines even safe while -- bearer who wouldn't recommend what -- we referred to his -- precautions should he lay there on the number of different things together to help make sure they can stage he adds what's gonna help ensure that eighteen can safely that they -- -- -- safely and to those precautions include things like making sure that everyone who's eligible is Saxony which -- great hand washing masking forever when we're wearing masks aren't an -- to an up in the adults in the building. Keeping physical distancing where where he can remember that's feasible would you having access to testing. All of these later precautions he got it will help make sure that we can return to its policy but I have actually anti Arab and lesions they gave me we want to make sure kids stay in school and these are the things we can do to help make sure that act. It's and initially the CDC had said that vaccinated students and teachers didn't really have to mask in the classrooms. The ape he came out and said they recommended that everybody masks in the classrooms the CDC has since revised its guidance. Where do you see this all going to a ultimately everyone talks about wanting to see kids back in class but you think we could see. A return to virtual learning as we head into the winter months. I get home come together and do the things that we know. Hull keep our communities say I'll keep our kids say we can keep our cash it in school you know and I and I think about it it it. But we have to dual listings together it's it's really in British passage of release or implement these precautions it's really important to be sure that hat where vaccinated or wearing masks we need to Wear masks. And it we do that I do think we can keep kids in school which is where they need to be at Maria allotment it. I don't accurately Beers we appreciate your time and analysis they thank you. Thank you so much for how do we are pleasure. Well Louisiana is getting hit hard by the delta variant and it's the country's highest rate of new Kobe nineteen cases. Per capita with more than 6000 cases reported on Friday according to Louisiana department of health. Louisiana also has the highest number of hospitalized Kobe patients sensed the pandemic began and now unfortunately. All of this has prompted the state to cancel the world renowned. Jazz and heritage festival which attracts nearly half a million people every year turning me now Louisiana lieutenant governor. Billy none Yasser let me tell you as a young reporter and anchor in New Orleans that's one thing that looked forward to was jazz best. And it this not only hits you economically but the spirit of New Orleans and the state. Absolutely you know we have The Rolling Stones coming this year an incredible event plan. And up to see you can't so did his brakes are. A very one fire Louisiana. It's up over three million dollar economic impact through all region. And album something we won't make up Beasley. Lieutenant governor has so The Rolling Stones they're more than twenty years ago and I know what kind of party backed can be. How hard was it to make a decision how was it made and also there's more than 400 festivals a Louisiana every year Jazz Fest is just one. That attracts hundreds of thousands of people and it brings a lot of money. Into the economy they are so. Hollis is gonna affect tourism in just the dollars you usually make from this passable. Well that's got everyone nervous you know he jets' best to you made the decision. And you know we will be back in April of next year will be Jazz Fest when it normally just Al. But you're right we 0400. Pairs of fastballs. My draw people are excited about this year. So Louisiana has to do everything we generally stare his current round. And make sure we don't have to cancel border fence where a masculine all the things that the Madeleine was used on his to do. We've gotten turns around I can't imagine. Continued cans of these grass or another shut down the effects whenever Louisiana. And the great people frustrated so law we're hoping this is one who should do now have to be Jay absolutely and we begin our doors tobacco. The world. And those festivals help heal people right now to. Also lieutenant governor more than 6000 children have tested positive for co bid in your state and your governor now. Has reinstated indoor mask mandates ahead of students going back into the classrooms this is the first a full week of school for a lot of your students so how concerned are you. About a return to school right now amid this delta variance search. Over conservative that's what we're asking everyone where your mass you know what are the options. If you don't Wear the masks and any really act in a safe way. Oh we're not internists around. And you can walk eat where your mask you go to school and and still have activities. Insisting continues on the wrong shrimp. Oh what are we gonna do so long we don't wanna go back shutting businesses. And should kids will be best. And so we're asking everyone to do right that you Wear your mask and act responsible so we concerns around. And as you know at least fifty hospitals now across your state of reached out to Louisiana department of health asking for help. What's your biggest need right now and are you asking for federal assistance. Well absolutely you know we've seen a spike but we're not receive a report if this continues. We are already. Cancel elective surgeries. And now and and hospitals and medical facilities to overwhelm. So we we don't know you definitely need to help. The federal government. But more importantly we've got to turn this thing around its effective ways to manage people and we can't stay honest Trent. We've got a year under control only way we can do that is about people listen and paying attention in doing the right thing. You had a strong vaccine rollout though. But still Louisiana remains one of the lowest vaccinated states according to your department of health as well 44% of Louisiana. To the total population there has received at least one dose of the vaccine 37%. Fully vaccinated so why does it been so difficult to get people vaccinated in your state what's the problem. I wish I could tell you know governor and it seemed resigned gritty. Media campaign along with the medical professionals. And dumped out we've seen the object it lately I think because he's not resume tomorrow so much what we've got a long waited so. In education in public in getting them comfortable. We're taking a back seat. But he got a rally your troops it's and a governor billion on mr. thank you so much for joining me today. I'll see you Genesis energy that's a deal. Some breaking news now at a Washington this afternoon the Pentagon is now requiring US military members to get the co bid nineteen vaccine. By September 15. In a memo sent to troops Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says that. That deadline could be moved up if the vaccine gets final FDA approval or infection rates keep rising. Austin added that he won't hesitate to act sooner or recommend at different course to the president. It beat feels the need to do so president Biden said today that he strongly support secretary Austin's message. And a near state assembly's Judiciary Committee is now discussing next steps for potential impeachment of New York governor Andrew Cuomo. And a meeting today the chairman of that committee called the allegations against Cuomo quote deeply disturbing for more let's bring in ABC's aerial Russia who's there in Albany. Aerial what's the latest. While Diane as you mentioned the chairman of this committee saying that those allegations that the AG's report were deeply disturbing he gave that brief statement before. Then the committee headed into executive session so they say they will be holding the rest of this investigation behind closed doors in order to maintain confidentiality. And protect. Alleged witnesses here they also said moments ago that day a way to become come importing with the constitutional. Process for impeachment proceedings and for this impeachment investigation despite the pressure on them to carry this out quickly. They say that they will abide by it what the state protocol. Provides for them and that they want to do this as airtight. As possible and remember this impeachment. Probe. That is not just investigating those bombshell allegations from the attorney general's report but also investigating Cuomo for his handling of nursing homes during a pandemic. His potential use of state resources for his books deal also potential preferential treatment for cope it nineteen testing for his inner circle. NN of course those allegations from those eleven women. As he tells Indy attorney general's report that we. Can learn about the timeline. Very very high here potential timeline for the get Gary committee an investigation here they told us that that the governor will have up to five days at up till the end of this week in order to submit any additional. Evidence any additional information and then. They wills that start to deliberate there will continue deliberating through the end of August and then if there are articles of impeachment drying. For this governor than the impeachment proceedings are expected to start early September Diane got an an aerial we also know one of Cuomo's. Top aides Melissa Derosa resigned yesterday from her post as secretary to the governor. What can you tell us about that. Well it's hard to understate just how significant. And Sunday and that resignation was from Melissa Derosa you may remember diet and our our audience would remember it well those covic nineteen briefings by Governor Cuomo they gained him notoriety across the country during the pandemic she was sitting. Right next to him she's considered to be his top aide and now she has resigned and it is a signal that not only has. His support eroded here and that assembly here in New York but also among top Democrats in Washington and now in his inner circle as well Diane. An area RSS in Albany for us thank you aerial. Battle coming up wildfires in Greece forcing thousands of people to evacuate now more fires could be on the way to as temperatures rise we're live in Greece. Right after the break stay with us and and did. Welcome back to the breakdown are gonna turn to Greece now or wildfires are forcing thousands of people to evacuate. Flames are tearing through the Greek island of at the as temperatures hit nearly 113. Degrees. Putting the country at risk for more fires Maggie ruling is there with the latest. After a week of what's being called apocalyptic fires raging across Greece for new risk remains extremely high. Across Andy on the tourist hot spot about two hours north of Athens. Thousands of people rushed to evacuate in the middle of the night by various private boats had any way they could. My my prize money my family behind provides. If I'm there are they gonna worry about me so it's fanciful need to pick out our family. The failure likely fueled by bone dry conditions just days after the country's worst heat wave in three decades. Officials blaming human driven climate changes as temperatures reached a 113. Degrees. And you can hear the crackle of these flame the fires or does ripping through the underbrush here look at that we think climbing up that tree and going all the way up the hillside we have seen. Dozens of these hot spot popping up along the roads. This is what fire. Fighters are struggling to keep published minutes leader firefighters arrived fighting back the flames suddenly side with volunteers. An ABC news foreign correspondent Maggie really joins us live now from Greece has more Maggie what's the latest where you are now. Hey Diana these wildfires here are just relentless funny as lovers of the cross crease. More than 500 fires are still raging and firefighters are struggling to keep up officials. Are calling his conditions not only extremely dangerous but unprecedented and in a band. Everyone we speak to says the same thing Davis never seen anything like this for in the middle of a heat wave that's. Coming as they haven't seen in nearly three decades in these are conditions. Again that are dangerous and firefighters can barely keep up we saw some today a standing side by side with volunteers. Volunteers are stepping in to help battle these flames some of them literally holding hoses attached to a fire truck taking out hot spots. Other volunteers we saw getting ready for evacuations he read a pork today where there were ferried there was a postcard there's also just. Regular fishing and a motor boats lined up to take people away if needed they are still on stand. Another and that the good news is that that dramatic video that you saw on out of Evian over the weekend we're not quite at that point right now things have quieted down sides slightly. That those votes are still on stamp my people are still on high alert because. Temperatures remain high and people are exhausted this is the seventh date of these fires hearing Greece there exhausted Diane they're angry. F the other motion a really feeling from people we met. So many people who were volunteering some volunteers walking around the island helping collect animals and dogs that have an abandoned during the evacuation another man. Helping drop off medicine and any sent to us you know he's 24 years old and he's out there on the front lines that he feels like the government has abandoned him he feels like he has to step up the Mexico her from the prime minister denied that and who did take some responsibility instead there were weaknesses and their response plan. As a hearing that from the prime minister is striking back and anger that we're seeing that I'm going away anytime soon. And the images there Maggie in India it's not just flames and a change the entire sky. Looks orange is there any sign of the situation improving. Can and unfortunately not really you know we had. A nearly a hundred degree day today overseeing another expected a hundred degree day tomorrow when you have those conditions again described as extremely dangerous. Not only are they hard to battle but more fires just keep popping up and we're also seeing a fire department. That's very understaffed many of them say they need help they're not ready to fight these kind of fires. So they're up against really ST battle but today we did see something that locals into haven't really seen before we were at the beach or people work. Had previously been evacuated and we saw helicopters picking up water one after the other men people said about time finally we're seeing some helicopters come in. And many of these also are coming from a outside countries you know we now know that. At least twenty nations have stepped in to offer help to people here increased so despite the fact they do these conditions don't seem to be improving anytime soon there is some hope Diana hopefully with his extra resource as they can get ahead of some of. Places good to see the world coming to their aid ABC's Maggie ruling in Greece forest. Thanks Maggie stay safe. And more on this story tonight on ABC night as news live prime with Lindsey Davis that starts at 7 PM eastern again right here on ABC news lives. What we just heard from Maggie ruling on the devastating wildfire season in Greece and according to a new United Nations climate panel report out today evidence is mounting. That extreme weather events worldwide are increasingly linked to human caused climate change. Our Stephanie Evans reports for ABC's climate unit and Stephanie who have been writing about this new UN report which looks at some of the causes of global warming. What did you find what stood out to you. We'll put the biggest findings of this report is really that. Then that there is so much evidence that human caused climate change greenhouse gas emissions are what has been contributing to the intense heat the intense events. Related CCX fires drought that we have seen in the last ten years this is really. Hard evidence scientific. Facts. That the amount of warming we've seen is unprecedented these events would not have happened without the influence of humans and it felt the language that they're using nets really. Really coming out strong and saying you know after reviewing all of the science we have found is unequivocal and it is unprecedented. And and it's really happening one of the other big highlights is. You know this report looks that that number of one point five degrees Celsius rate that's the amount of warming that was decided under the Paris agreement that country said we really want to keep it below. That apple apple unfortunately the report finds that we're on track to exceed that in the next few decades and that really brings a sense of urgency to the teeple. And then the last big point is that some of the impacts of climate change can't be reversed when you're taught you about the ocean warming up. Causing the glaciers to melt and the sea level rising as a result of those two things. No those are really a process that they can't be stopped or turned around in the next. Couple of hundred years and so I think now you also spoke to some climate experts about this report what are they sang. In I think that the overwhelming sense that I've gotten from experts and from the the authors that we've heard is that their very confident about these findings the data and the science have gotten so much batter in the last ten years. And they feel really good about this process you know this is it. One study that's coming out with these findings this is a process that brings together. More than 230 authors from 66 countries around the world they reviewed 141000. Studies and Tokai look that. Tens of thousands of comments as well is getting the approval all 196. Member countries of this link. It's Stephanie ads from the ABC news climate unit Stephanie thank you think you know. And that does it for us here on a breakdown today thank you so much for joining us I'm Diana stayed open. I'm cured Phillips Diane and I are gonna get into our electric cars now and we will see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow have a great and to Jazz Fest next year Mary Goudie and you're electric car and.

