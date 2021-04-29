The Breakdown: President Biden marks 100 days in office

More
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress with his “American Families” plan that include investments in education, police reform, infrastructure and the environment.
26:04 | 04/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden marks 100 days in office

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"26:04","description":"President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress with his “American Families” plan that include investments in education, police reform, infrastructure and the environment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77403564","title":"The Breakdown: President Biden marks 100 days in office","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-president-biden-marks-100-days-office-77403564"}