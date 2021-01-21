The Breakdown: President Biden’s 1st full day in office

More
Plus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects 500,000 COVID deaths by Feb. 13 and the European Union welcomes the U.S. back to the Paris Climate Change agreement.
23:46 | 01/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: President Biden’s 1st full day in office

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"23:46","description":"Plus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects 500,000 COVID deaths by Feb. 13 and the European Union welcomes the U.S. back to the Paris Climate Change agreement.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75415026","title":"The Breakdown: President Biden’s 1st full day in office","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-president-bidens-1st-full-day-office-75415026"}