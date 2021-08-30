The Breakdown: Search and rescue underway as Tropical Storm Ida hits Gulf Coast

More
Plus, the Pentagon talks about terrorist threats from ISIS-K as the deadline to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan looms.
39:27 | 08/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: Search and rescue underway as Tropical Storm Ida hits Gulf Coast

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"39:27","description":"Plus, the Pentagon talks about terrorist threats from ISIS-K as the deadline to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan looms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"79732111","title":"The Breakdown: Search and rescue underway as Tropical Storm Ida hits Gulf Coast","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-search-rescue-underway-tropical-storm-ida-hits-79732111"}