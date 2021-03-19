Transcript for The Breakdown: Thousands of unaccompanied minors crossing the US border

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I and anissina and yeah and I'm Terry Moran president Biden and vice president Harris are in Georgia today meeting with Asian American leaders about the rise in violence against the Asian community in this country as we learned. More about the eight victims in the shooting spree at three Atlantic areas plus six of whom occasion. Police are also sharing this surveillance video from an outside one of those spots they say shows a suspect now charged with eight counts of murder. Have the latest from Atlanta and. A new guidelines from the CDC now stay students can sit three feet apart rather than sticks as long as everyone is wearing masks. UN has could be a game changer for millions of students and why some teachers who are concerned. And a record number of my grandchildren are crossing into the United States across the southern border without a parent or guardian. The rate of search and rescue missions conducted by Border Patrol has nearly doubled this year resources are being overwhelmed our team joins us live. From the border between them. And we begin with the latest on the shooting spree at three Atlanta area spas that left. Eight people dead six and then Asian women. At one of those victims is now identified as Emily ten the owner of young's Asian massage parlor she was killed one day before her fiftieth birthday. And while the suspect says he carried out the attack because of his sex addiction. Police have not ruled out hate crime charges now president Biden and vice president Harris are there in Atlanta to speak at the Asian community. We want to check in now to see what the latest is on the investigation are Alan Lopez is there in Atlanta outside one of the spies at Allen can you tell us. First what the latest on the investigation is at this point. Yes Addai and there are two investigations happening there both in the early stages Atlanta police say they are not taking anything off the table including eight straight as possible motive. We are taking those newly released surveillance videos as you mention it out there and they show the suspect 21 year old Robert heron Amin. It's a one of those on that's what looks shooting took place. We sound moments later police see them rushing investigators say they believe are moments for that is when it she's gotten an. Is not gun that was used in the attacks guys. Elway now this is one of those couple we need to learn more. About about the victims here we're hearing about this last act we've seen and what can you tell us about the victims. So we know that victims include -- why it's a business owner and army better and at least two mothers Nelson note. That when Hispanic man was injured he is currently in hospital in intensive care when you are the aid of victims six so that more Asian women we yell and leaks and was the owner of young Asians and besides. She would have turned sixteen just yesterday we're learning why the source says they continent should we sixteen people showing up here. Leading hours for the victims not only at dislocation of the went across the street. And a one just north of Atlanta. And Allen president by. His visiting Atlanta today he's scheduled to speak. To the Asian American community leaders there a what do you expect from that appearance. So the president today really in the wheel console or in chief here gets here was vice president Harris are expected to go to the CD CN. That they're going to be meeting with Asian lawmakers and community advocate cash and Eric she's expected to talk to them about the ride an anti Asian attacks. Karen Allen love this forest in Atlanta Alan thank you. Thanks for them of the Asian American community is demanding action in the wake of the rise in violence. Against that community to Asian American Christian leaders recently opened up. About how these recent attacks are affecting the community in what they hope the future holds for their children and. This is in the event that is part of a continuum. Historic gold. Yeah marginalized vision and end racism a day east. Asian Americans. I think the time has come that we faith communities. Go beyond just survival. But become. Eakins of all of justice. And to really. Humble understand. Our faith. And justice issues and our society in which we live. Cannot be separated and and we need to recover those stories. In the Bible god talks about. God out of justice and god old. God who who reaches out to the widows and the orphans and and those who are marginal cost my children relieve stress reliever in this country. Wrong. I don't want my children. Are new this kind of some sort. I want marcher who need it society a better society and its union work and smush and she suggests. This time for us does sit bear or spin a yarn mysteries. I'm Forrest the stairwell. And Boris. Or not never. Changed this. Worried by Ernst and treats them. Oh. Elegant words from the pulpit Asian American faith leaders. Talking about the rising tide of violence and bigotry against their community we will stay on this story of course. March is women's history month and the House of Representatives led by Democrats such is spotlighting women's issues this week they passed two bills one aimed at protecting women from domestic violence. The other bills aimed at enshrined in women's rights in the constitution with equal rights amendment. At the center of both those fights comes from Jackie speer Democrat of California at cartons for thanks very much for joining us. Pleasure and my first question why you know we want now so read neither of these subjects are new ways there's something you sense in this moment in the mist flu pandemic or the shifting political landscape here that makes you believe. There's now tied for addressing these issues. Well first of all of the iris synergies in 1983. That run against him and our Brian Z. Yeah and Senator Biden in 1990 or so or. Bode man whose have been around for a lot of time and RV. Violence against women that hasn't passed numerous times I bipartisan. Or are we an attempt. To that they saw her hand. I'll always. Come up against a brick law. When a former. Significant temporary. Restraining order against them. They should not be able to haven't gotten. When you have heard and saw then on Indian Country. I'm pretty EU should be charged. And to stand trial in Indian Country when you are. Or. Revenge or CEO would sit. As a crime across the country so that Cyrus gets in terms of the right man. We've been trying to get jobs now. A homeless a century. And it has passed now 38. This particular resolution right OS and paternalistic. My place in the original. Equal rights amendment in the preamble. Let's extended ones and you decided I right. There's no aren't an article I constitution. That there be a time miners are signs which are you again. How do you timeline at all and then it is high time that me protect women and not have them B or C go through the legal all the way. And sometimes running to succeed there are Canada's. Has also surely when tended to be discriminatory. Arms whereas. Racial. Jones had contracted racial discrimination. Cry I am orchids are. Violation. And there's compensation for the next themselves. Worms. Very enthusiastic and he all the time has 99%. Population. Is witness I. Both those issues I think something like ninety or senator. Young voters are supported most people think it's already in the constitution. No sense is that we have sent raiders not Ian McConnell GG. It requires every nation. Science acts the only question is does it prohibit it. It does not. So even relate to this really realize that there was a RI sit down wit sex. She and congressman on the violence against women act it didn't get some bipartisan support in the house but it faces Republican opposition in the senate and one reason. It didn't make it to the senate floor in the last congress are the gun provisions. Included in and the NRA has come out against in the bill bans someone who has domestic abuse or stopping misdemeanor convictions from possessing a gun. And also closes a so called boyfriend loophole to include dating partners in some existing gun restrictions. Would you consider dropping those restrictions to get this bill passed. No. Tell me why there are. They're really quite fundamental. I mean think about it you got to dating relationship. Who has now become a soccer. Broken our relationship. Why should that person and god. You have committed domestic violence. Why should you be allowed haven't done during the period of time we knew Lee that she could be lacy. The partner that risk. This is about safety program. Can you back here you haven't tried to assault a woman if you how to soccer woman. Yeah you are acting in a manner that is not consistent. With good behavior which lead national lucky to have got. Only tried to carry out those that are out liners that actor. And this law as he said originally sponsored. By then senator Joseph Biden back in the ninety's or renew themselves when lapsed in 2018. What's changed in this country and what practical effect has that the laps in this law that. Well we haven't been able to expand did you these out of her. Areas where we are concerned about the actual signing runs against it and I continue. I'm in terms of enhancing. We're not there is no injury that I think anyone who's in and imprisons her rational. Whose. Careers sabotage. Who's out of Miami is really say. Recognizes how important this army. Tree. A crime for that kind of content or new. Claims are nude pictures somewhere without their consent Amman. So all the he. Lost have a duty law and lot that was in nineteen. Nine floor. Is important by lots of new content is really required as a responsibility for me sure there. Yeah I'm holds people accountable. And congress and we've heard you know senator Lisa Murkowski is trying to rally some Republicans in the senate to support moving the deadline should. That's currently blocking the ERA but many have voiced concerns. Saying congress doesn't have the ability to move that deadline what do you think about that. Absolutely flawless congress isn't one already does op. The ability you created deadlines right that deadline. It is a prerogative. Congress you do first. And two passes by two thirds and then have ratified. Or say that has in place. Since its language and ears and Korea is pretty. In June the amendment as a recent know why then. Congressman and Sharon Judiciary Committee. Man you know salary. Who frankly up on his just desserts. After doing him because he was heated. I. Then congresswoman o.s and holes and could appreciate it that. It was in his. An out it in beating it out and that's what we got. Tonight congresswoman Jackie speer we appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. And Homeland Security secretary a hundrer my orcas is this in the southern border today. Customs and Border Patrol is being overwhelmed by in record numbers of migrant children crossing into the United States without a parent or guardian chief national correspondent Matt Gutman joins me now from El Paso, Texas met some of these children are being moved to temporary facilities in academy more space but. More children are being apprehended every day so what's a situation like there on the ground. Shocking number of children in fact in their children and teens Diane in the situation. According to officials with two months speaking is that the number of them is mounting every single day the last. Data that I sought 577. Kids on average a day that is a lot we are talking about record numbers right now there are well over 4000. With 4200 kids in a Border Patrol custody. Their move to temporary facilities but all these facilities are essentially. Jails they were designed to most of them to hold single adult males up for a short period of time about 24 hours they don't want you take notice of the numbers are about to say right now there are 500. Children who've been in custody for over. 240 hours X ten days when the legal limit to be in Border Patrol custody is three days 72 hours. That as as as congresswoman Escobar told us the other day is unacceptable now Border Patrol CBP. DHS the are doing whatever they can to try to make it slightly more comfortable for these kids but. Most of them are still sleeping on stage and acts like chanting that's on the floor using mylar blankets as of those foil blankets to keep them warm at night they are still guarded. And many of them are behind chain link expenses. Bombed this is not a very good situation and the concerns from. Many of the officials with human speaking in everybody's talking off the record earth on background right now. Is that somebody's gonna get hurt this kind of overcrowding in the age of cold it is going to lead to a major illness. And what they fear is a child's death and that is something that nobody wants that happen on their hands. And Matt the Biden administration hasn't allowed the media into these holding facilities they say due to cold in nineteen precautions. So what do we know at this point about the conditions he's children are being captain. And that's ironic because. What I and from what I understand it from the statistics on seeing and from their congress people were talking to. The overcrowding. Is massive overcrowding and these are on pre co big numbers right so they're talking about several 100% overcrowded on the cross was 200 and something percent overcrowded across the board action in Border Patrol facilities in the Rio Grande Valley that's not tomorrow's Brownsville McAllen area it's. 500%. Overcrowding before Coca so clearly we can't be that big of an issue if you know there overcrowding and to this degree I'm there's no way to control over at this point we don't know why they're not letting us in we do know that during the drug administration we did have much more access we were not allowed to. Film inside a border actual facility that had children on because of privacy issues of course. But we were allowed in and we were allowed to interview Border Patrol officers we're not sure what's going on we do you know we can say that to some degree Iran many of these officials are being told not to speak. To the press by the administration. Obviously that makes us unhappy and it makes people think wolf what's go on his or something there that they don't want just to see. Iran and regardless of how much. Border Patrol all these authorities are doing to try to make it more comfortable for the kids from video games to achieve these to slightly better food when you're is that overcrowded or simply not that much they can possibly do Diane. Some out what's administration doing to try to control those numbers no president Biden secretary Mallorca as they both have said. That their message to would be asylum seekers is don't come yet but what action is in administration taking to tried to deter these. Well the relying on policies that are ready exist on the one of them is obviously the Walt. It's right here in this goes on for miles miles an action that stops people at the border other lines of the code title 42 which was instituted during the drug administration which bases says due to cope would we cannot allow people to come into the US stay in the US and get kicked back out on the but you know president Biden secretary me orcas they have said. You can come but just don't come now. That doesn't really seem to be working in other than that there is no real active measure that has been taken to slow the surge of migrants. I think the biggest concern though is what they're doing to try to accommodate the people who do cross they are working on that but it does take time and in the meantime the major concern is with all of these kids crowding into these facilities in shelters is somebody gonna get hurt. Or even worse and that is really the major concern Diane. All right Mack admin at the border there in El Paso, Texas thanks man. And the CDC has updated its social distancing guidelines for schools and all week about why they've seen children can now we separated by three feet is based instead of six. But not teachers or adults staff and stay with us. Welcome back the CDC today released a new distancing guidelines that syndicate easier to get kids back to school. CDC director Roland Tina says studies show. That when children are masked three feet of distance is enough to keep them saved. As kids have a lower transmission risk. An adult. That three feet could make all the difference for some schools that don't have enough space and a 62 distanced. Let's bring in emergency physician in ABC's medical contributor doctor Darian Sutton an economist annaly ouster. Who's been gathering data on Conan schools throughout the pandemic to break this one downpours good afternoon to both thanks for being here. Yeah so doctor's house are you can you just explain why three feet is now considered safe for kids as opposed to the sixty that we've always heard for adults. Yes this recommendation comes from new data that is owners and most recently a study from Massachusetts and basically compares schools that did hit threes being rule Whitney Casey repeatedly artists as well as schools and students six feet apart in what they found was that there was no significant difference in the infection rate or spread and that let you in establishing this rule now with that comes and copy most notably mass should be worn at all times. And it also differentiate between elementary schools and middle and high school right now elements we are allowed to keep their three feet distanced regardless of immunity stratex. And current recommendations right now middle and high school is that that might need to increase it infection rates in the community increase. And Emily I guess about two thirds of all American. Public school students. I have access to in personal learning of some got about 40% have access to all day in personal learning but obviously that leaves a lot of students. Who are in school districts that have not gone in that direction so how does this new finding make a practical difference for some school. Only practical difference to a number of school and then forced to meet more hybrid hard time because of these six are distancing requirements for some don't have this easy to get everybody end. And when we out of them to distance children only 3-D they way he moved from police were saying geez if we would in a situation in which. He should be. I think that is going to hopefully be bi girl and her kids in terms of getting our earning that contract getting them in the classroom here left without. There's absolutely no cost to those kids into the wider society very high Doug sentences CBC however says. That adults in school settings need to continue to keep those six feet of distance from one another from people who might wonder well why. Why oh why kids scream don't six. I think this is too. Now just a little risk from what we know right now in the past your own more than a year of fighting to end and it is that children especially those under the age of sixteen and eighteen are less likely to be coming back to your arms it becomes really able to transmit the virus ordered Dawson not immune to that and I think these rules and he's not just guidance was put in place to protect teachers and make sure that. There are staying matters and that appropriate sixteen apartment while wearing masks and decrease their possibility of transmissions as much as possible. And Emily you said this week at an unvaccinated nine year old has the same risk of getting colon has an elderly person who is vaccinated. Can you blame the data behind that and what overall take away you hope people get from making this point. Shares rose just declare what I what I wrote this week Wednesday in terms of serious illness hospital leash and press children how much lower the risks and then don't call you and yes. You done this vaccine in terms and he's. Risks children actually are not like fascinating. Grandparents they are still weekends so gain in the tend to be lower risk. As we get more herd immunity I was immediately thinking about some aren't as we have a high rate as we get to replace all adults are vaccine in. Children will be protected by summer that her immunity along with their own lower risk of serious illness. And then when we start thinking about operating this army don't necessarily need to leave behind as aren't so it's not. Now and it's also not the kids don't get coated it's simply that they're less likely get series you know. And Dodgers had a lot of places become a political issue firm from a medical perspective. What do you think are the costs to children have there been significant cost to children of not being back in school DC then. Absolute hysteria had to say that personally from my own person and Stanley your remember we're currently an elementary education. There will be costs is true and real many students need to have social interaction many students need one of housing during the day while parents were many students knew that a formal level of education that can't be Donna columns I think in many case we've seen students becoming more anxious. More and more science. Clinical low level depression -- as students aren't able to interact in the waited in only one. For the pandemic so hopefully he's changes will allow students to get back in the war. This important social interactions normal level of education but also while remaining cities. Doctor Sutton and Hanley Coastr author of expecting better and crib sheets we appreciate your time today thank you both. And to YouTube. And programming note before we go we sure to tune into ABC tonight for 20/20 special about the Atlanta shootings. That again is tonight at 10 PM 9 eastern on ABC and president Biden. We'll also speak from Atlanta shortly we'll bring that you live as it happens for now that doesn't trust on the breakdown I'm Diane saint. And I'm Terry Moran didn't have a great weekend.

