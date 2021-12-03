The Breakdown: New York governor remains defiant, refuses to step down

More
Plus, stimulus checks could arrive as soon as this weekend and Miami Beach’s mayor talks about the recent surge of spring breakers to his city
26:20 | 03/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Breakdown: New York governor remains defiant, refuses to step down

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"26:20","description":"Plus, stimulus checks could arrive as soon as this weekend and Miami Beach’s mayor talks about the recent surge of spring breakers to his city ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"76424269","title":"The Breakdown: New York governor remains defiant, refuses to step down","url":"/Politics/video/breakdown-york-governor-remains-defiant-refuses-step-76424269"}