Breaking down both parties’ paths to control of Congress

FiveThirthyEight ‘s Maggie Koerth breaks down how the GOP can still flip the House and possibly the Senate – and what needs to happen for Democrats to retain control.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live