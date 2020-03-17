Transcript for ‘It breaks my heart’: New York governor on personal toll of outbreak

We use the word disruption. Such clinical antiseptic word to peer reviewed this option. Life is turned upside. It's just turned upside down room goes snow globes when you're a kid news. He shook the old in this no win all over in them whole picture changed. As soon as you picked up and shook that. Snow globes. Some but he picked up. Our country and just shook it. And turned it upside down and it's all chaotic and things are flying all over and his new information and there's mixed information and people don't know what to do in. Businesses were closed being in the rules change every minute ago are an actor or or get the virus pocket of ours. And now I'm at home. And I'm stuck at home and the kids are at home there is something to this. Lack. Ability to connect. Don't. Don't here's. Stage six feet away. We are emotional beings. And it is important for us especially at times a feeder times of stress. To feel. Connected to someone to feel comforted. By some haven't seen marked order in over two weeks. It breaks my heart. Breaks my heart and then this concept of maybe I can't get next to her. Because of this virus. Isn't distance between me and written order because of this virus. It. It saddens me to the core and it frightens me to the core. And I had her on the phone this morning. And I served a tour. I just I just sent it to her I said I can't tell you how. Hard this is form. Not to be able to be with you not to be able to hold to in my arms brought to be able to. Tissue or local your friends. Which she hates anyway but. And that plays at a thousand different ways. You put all this together. It's a hard time. It is a hard time on every level. It is a frightening time on every level. At the same time. It is this which through. It is this much time. Is it three months this is six months as ignorant moment I don't know. But it's this much time. We will get through this much time. Understand what we're dealing with understand the pressures that were feeling. But we will get through this much time. Be a little bit more sensitive. Understand the stress. Understand the fear. Be a little bit more love thing. A little bit more compassionate. Little bit more comforting. A little bit more cooperative. And we will get through this time.

