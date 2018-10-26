Transcript for The Briefing Room: Bombing suspect faces up to 58 years in prison

And. Good afternoon you're watching the briefing room rapid developments today in that case regarding this suspected explosive device. Sensing political leaders and former presidents around the country. And I met top. Fire Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas who's there at the FBI at Hoboken bring Pierre and has been tracking all of these developments as they move quickly. Pierre what do we know about how law enforcement made this case and arrested a suspect. Was like a drama TV police drama they found a latent fingerprint. On one of the impact it is those specifically the one from congressman. I'm Max are rising waters they found it latent fingerprint I was able to match that the suspect Cesar psi are cool 56 years old world. Ivan tour. Florida they also found DNA evidence on these devices so this is very much a case of forensic. Investigation leading to a break in the case and the amount of time as it took. Roughly 24 hours to wrap up the suspect get him in custody and the F this FBI also emphasize that these were potentially dangerous devices. The FBI director specifically called them I eat these improvised explosive devices so. A major break in the case obviously. That was really interesting it's got out to a lot of people when it ray said that to get it seemed to directly contradict. The tone out of the White House which at times over the last few days has sounded as suspects and whether or not d.s work. Actual lead dangerous advice as what did you make of ray's comments there you that seemed to strike you as interesting import as well here. But he's going based on the facts and he said quote these are not hoax devices. And he made that clear in the game when you use the term high ED. Your making very clear that these are potentially dangerous and he can make the point that if that kind of chemical the powder that was inside these pipe bombs. Had been exposed to heat and certain kinetic energy that they would be dangerous to people because of exploding or burning people so. That is what the current analysis shows now there was more analysis done the FBI laboratory. To determine if the devices were viable in the sense of OK did they have was a connection that would cause them to detonate. What was the method of detonation that would cause them too I become dangerous that much we don't yet know. Here it's it's just in tell us what we know about his. His partisan connections we heard Jeff Sessions saying this is the take away and that really struck me he said he appears to be a partisan. Pot does this sort of dispel any rumors of a false flag what do we know about that van what we say about that at this point. Again I'm not had a chance to read to the complaint just yet but one of the things is that because of man that has been confiscated in connection with him. Apparently that van has a number. Symbols on it so that will be information on there are a number. Reports out there that we're trying to run down quite frankly involving photographs of the suspect supposedly at rallies. So there is information that what's in that direction. But again they did not give a definitive motive just yet that much is still under investigation. Picking up front and dozens questioned and what pierce think. That brought criminal complaint does make mention of that white van you had there. It talks about the widows of say ax man recovered with the images including images critical of CNN one of the targets of some of these devices. And and and obviously the president was all over that thing I'm the vice president was on it. There was injuries even targets of political figures on the man he can living. In the news this into this vital targets. Big big complaint lays out that he some of the packages contain pictures of targets would bright red existence through them and so. These were very menacing packages. Can't before we let you go do you think that that's the next step of this investigation to look more into the suspects' motives or are. Is lovers are still focused on tracking that other potential devices. But they priority number one is to find out if there are more devices. In the shipping system are there more devices that have been mail we saw just this morning. With the latest device sent to senator Cory Booker senator Carmela Harris of California. That is ongoing this or another device apparently showing up. In connection with former army. And intelligence director clapper this morning as well so that possibilities real law enforcement is not. Yet ready ready to say that this is over its own vigilance is the key word. And and it's it's appears point I'm vigilance authorities are are urging people who. You know if you see something say something they want people to call and anything that looks suspicious. They might find in the mail or any other suspicious. Objects or activities they want them to report that the law enforcement lit. The police Euro or agents or law enforcement authorities respond to that. Let them sort it out. Fourteen total devices so for. And here we know you'll be tracking all of the developments thank you so much for joining us and think that we've been relying on your reporting minute by minute over the last few days. I also bring in Roy Ramos who's one of our. Collings with our Miami affiliate down in Florida morning. Tell us what you know about how this arrest played out. Well way to get a chance to speak to a few witnesses who were walking by this area on the sidewalk in fact right outside of the autos on the we're standing in front of Lucent they heard a loud bang and then saw law enforcement from. All directions just warm on top of this suspect who hit we have learned. Has been identified as 56 year old Cesar aside yacht now we also did get a chance to preview some surveillance video right now working on getting that plot. That surveillance video does show law enforcement use what appears to be. Allowed a white bang or some sort to distract the suspect and then at that point you see. All of law enforcement swarm. That individual now right now the AutoZone here has been close they have a sign outside on the front door that says they'll be open. At 7:15 tomorrow morning but while. It was open and we saw federal investigators inside speaking to an employee there are also looking at a screen possibly going through surveillance video. We know that one employee was escorted out of this auto zone into a vehicle. Outside of this location. Just moments after that white man was towed away and taken to the Miramar FBI office. And what isn't it like there on the ground was more people. Anxious nervous over the last few days they must've been as we start to zero in on allocation. Lot say the mood about people along this history where along state road seven here and about eight street they were a little concerned because this is an area. That has mostly businesses that line it. And for that reason all of those business owners along with customers came out. To see all of this activity they wanted to know what was going on in hearing that this. Was a man who was in connection to all of these bombs that have been sent to a high ranking government officials anywhere definitely concerned. With what was going on but a little relieved to hear that someone at least in connection to those devices was in custody. OK all right Ross thank you so much for providing some. Insight from the ground with our Miami affiliate obviously tracking the developments as well. Both of you listened today to the president's comments Monday. We have known that SATA wanna listen to a the president said today and then get your reaction to them. We've carried out a far reaching federal state and local investigation. To find the person or persons responsible for these events. These terrorizing acts are despicable and have no place in our country. I've instructed. Authorities to spare no resource or expense and finding those responsible and bring them to swift and certain justice. We will prosecute. Them. Him her whoever it may be to the photos. Extent of the law. I must never allow political violence to take rooted America. But a bottom line is that Americans must unify. And we my show the world that we are united together in peace and love and harmony as fellow American citizens. And you made reference the fact that earlier today that president between it and quit. Bombing quotes. As if yeah downplaying the Scituate normal. There's two things one he received his suggests they may not be real examined did go off which is important point when things frustrated said today was that these four. Improvised explosive devices and he says these things were not necessarily inert day they had the potential to do damage to present it is not out tonight very employed at such an energetic now one thing about what we just saw with the president there that is really important. You saw he's had a sort of had a big east room of the White House filled with supporters. It was a young black leadership event they were enthusiastically. Behind the president. And you know as he called for civility in com there and announced that they had found this person which is great news. The man went on and when he didn't see was that there were chants of Soros and lock him up and it is. All his rhetoric is so deep into the bloodstream already you can't really put that genie back tomorrow so even while he's calling for urban take it easy. His his supporters. Are not letting go and then he he gets he gets much gets him while that he's back however go I think he's given us. Every indication that is now intent really toned the whole thing down before the election. And Aaron I don't attorney general that congress act of political violence and so for associated with political violence if it's incessantly at challenging. Political. Circumstance for the president to navigate given Elvis public marks. How to take that point to Catherine folders. Our White House producer who's there on the line Kevin you and your team wrote today the the president seems uncomfortable with this story. What is you mean by that. You know he's setting himself really he's said and that. East German and today. I'm not Justin has referencing that you just saw that he was upset that his drug prices announcement wasn't being covered. I'm the Saturday because because of this this week this morning where he seem to suggest that may be. Maybe this was fate exaggerated in some way by putting. A bomb in quotes he went on to reference the mid terms and said that it's sad that you see right there are very unfortunate what is going on Republicans go out and vote he's saying that. When you win this stuff happens of the media is covering the momentum a greatly slows so the president he's saying that himself but as you guys are talking about he still faces. A lot of questions he's likely get a lot of questions just. Here and less than an hour when he departs for that rally and Charlotte the other thing to look for though tonight. And that Charlotte rally is if he extends and he's sort of olive branch to these Democrats who worked the targets in recipients of that these packages does he do that anyway it is he mentioned them does he toned down the rhetoric anyway as Justin was mentioning his supporters RD field office says he'll likely still here are some of that those chance but is there another call for unity he also said we must never allow political violence to take root in America those he'll elaborate more on that at all his previous comments there. Mean and where he's attacked. His pants. And Catherine to any reporting as to whether or not the president has personally reached out to any of his predecessors who are targets of this. A volley into an ISS. We've asked the White House about that we don't know if he. Has done yet what cause he's place or if he's going to. Plays any of those calls are even as I was just saying whether he will extend an olive branch in any way or mentioned. Any of these people by name in his rallies tonight we know that he didn't do that in a previous rallies so. Were still working on that that will seem. And the president's there again on the campaign trail tonight as you mentioned it's been a whirlwind campaign. There's an extravaganza that from this president and we don't see any signed he's gonna be slowing down instead really ramping up. His work. And to help get Republicans elected across the country Cather McCrory let you go. The president's not on the ballot obviously do you think that his work out there is gonna make a difference. Well he is certainly things it does obviously there's just everybody's frustrated via by this narrative by at the current media coverage but look keys cramming in linked to a three rallies today. From October 31 and next Wednesday up until early election that campaign says that he will have. At least ten rallies so his supporters are certainly round up a look at every one of these rallies he's been saying this is the mid term election a topic caravan. About tax cuts and they all seem to agree with him he's taking that message to every single one of these rallies and that's when he wants to make it about immigration. Thank you Catherine I really appreciate it it's interesting though has Democrats. Culinary different sorry to tout they said that this campaign is about health care now jobs and wages health care that they seem to be speaking past each other a lot of it. OK so the mind blowing Stanton of the week was present trumps tweet on Tuesday what the polls have shown is as you think. That this is actually an election on health care many in many cases so that voters that I care about the so the press. And tweets this week Republicans will totally protect people with preexisting conditions Democrats will not. Vote Republican. So when we're talking about falsehoods that's right up there on like five alarm fire situation. I'm you can make an argument that there are planning and Republicans out there who do support protection for preexisting conditions but I think it's really hard to overlook the fact that. They voted and at 101010 terror doubt obamacare over fifty times in the house. It's just not I just don't see who's. Buying all this he's trend that basically take his beliefs. Put them on two Democrats. And and say actually I'm we know we're for Obama and that's a very strange political term. And we also know that a number of Republican controlled states had been suing to not have to enforce. Among those protections we got a graphic though I think it's important rest and got it shows. Just the record amount of turnout and enthusiasm. A rounds of this election very inhabit the early voting numbers. We are still obviously. About two weeks to under two weeks from Election Day and yet so many people have cast their vote already. Does that get to sort of a high stakes of this election. Buddy they haven't. Come on Jack I think I think it doesn't mean I think. I think that it. It will be really interesting to see how that if whether or not this vote. Turn if these numbers hold and I think they will mean I think there's going to be a lot of people putting a lot of big issues on the ticket and I'm as you said. It's not just about the president's about. In matters that that our local. Local issues every risking a lot of reasons to be out this time around. Did you know that the FBI director talked about energetic material is lot of energetic material in this campaign right now. That's energizing voters on both sides I think the numbers reflect that. Historically. High turnout is good for Democrats Madison don't know if those are Democrats or Republicans are a mix independents that are that are voting but record numbers of turnout in in multiple states. It's just an official with our White House team Jack that take. The covers law enforcement the FBI I'm Mary Alice parks thanks for joining us on a break here and we'll see you next.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.