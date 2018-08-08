-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Fact-checking Trump's false claims
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: White House considers rescinding security clearances
-
Now Playing: Giuliani speaks out on Mueller investigation
-
Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Giuliani talks Mueller probe, congressman indicted for insider trading
-
Now Playing: Who is Rashida Tlaib?
-
Now Playing: Rick Gates returns to court to testify against his former boss Paul Manafort
-
Now Playing: Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges
-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes of the Paul Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Ohio special election results still unknown
-
Now Playing: High-stakes Ohio special election too close to call
-
Now Playing: Gates admits using embezzled money to fund affair
-
Now Playing: GOP's Balderson inches ahead of O'Connor, Dems still not conceding
-
Now Playing: Ohio special election still neck and neck
-
Now Playing: AP projects Whitmer to win Democratic primary in Michigan
-
Now Playing: O'Connor holds early lead, hoping to give GOP huge upset
-
Now Playing: The Battle for the Buckeye State
-
Now Playing: Election Night analysis with FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Primary day in 4 states, special election in Ohio
-
Now Playing: All eyes on high-stakes special election in Ohio's 12th District
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden announces pro-LGBTQ campaign #AsYouAre