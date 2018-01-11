Transcript for The Briefing Room: North Dakota tribe sues state to block voter ID law

They wanted to bring Fairmont Devin Dwyer and ABC news in Washington thank you so much for being with this here five days out from the the big mid term elections were great to have on our house parks to be political director here with us. For clients joining us from New York as well the political trustee political director who is. Up to his eyeballs in tracking races right now much more on those races to come of course the president making some news on the lets her with the voting. Already under way right now 33 states millions of ballots have been cast in its may or else we're seeing numbers we haven't seen. In decades record setting levels of people are already turning on a constant. It looks like across the crunching the numbers are gonna ways surpassed the last mid term elections though we pesetas last her midterm elections were very very low voter participation but what's remarkable as were already seeing some states. Where the voting is surpassing presidential years that is just unbelievable. Democrats say that they really like what they're seeing big uptick in young voters yeah especially five cents and sort. 100% they saw eighteen between nine year olds overall 500%. Uptick from 2014 the last mid term. That's an incredible number. And that's good for Democrats you know that young people tend to. Tilt Democrat obviously we don't know. Why all these voters who they're voting for we just know there's an unbelievable amount of interest. Seven haven't voted yet who go to vote dot org checked to see where your voting places when you can vote if you can vote early get out there of course next Tuesday. The polls will be open as well. As we are tracking here to ABC news the early voting that is underway were also following a number of voting problems growing concerns around the country. I you've heard us here report to briefing room and on the big vote the trouble in Georgia. Where there is a controversy over 53000. Registrations that have been put in limbo there but there's also. A fight that's been brewing in North Dakota of all places over a last minute change to the law they are North Dakota since the primaries. Are requiring. Voter ID's Mary Alice to have this street address earned. DID. Not simply a PO box and that impacts a heck of a lot of people and one group in particular demo. Pratt say this law was designed to specifically make it harder for native Americans to vote. A huge it American population there in North Dakota much larger than the rest of the country and a lot of them don't have street addresses it PO boxes. Just because the weighted than the federal mail delivered on reservations. And so they are really worried that this was a targeted efforts. And that it could swing the rate since last go around Heidi hi campus sitting Democrat only won by a few thousand votes so this could make all the difference. And that has spawned in incredible movement to push back against this new law we've seen. I. Mobilize native American voters to make sure they can exercise those rights. And were a very pleased to have with us two of those leaders of that movement. Musical artist Billy Ray Cyrus is joining us from Los Angeles. A great to have you here sir also actor mark ruffle always with us from New York both of them has spent an extended amount of time in North Dakota these past. Few weeks mark want to start with you know you've been out there just back from there. Do you give us the back story how did you end up Maggette nine to this issue in finding is sort of a connection to North Dakota and those native Americans. We'll I had the honor of joining them during the standing rock. Water protecting. Events that were happening there. And made a lot of friends there and I was invited back by my friends in standing rock and other tribes in North Dakota. To come in you know help us get a little spotlight on this and national recognition. And and lend a hand in. Making people's bills. Seen and heard and cared of and that's than me and Billy met up that way. And we know the reaction our team on the ground at their North Dakota saw the reaction they know the people so warmly. Felt your presence and appreciated. In fact Billy Ray that you picked up on this as I understand it he's seen it tweet from our political director Rick Klein. You tweeted and that in the end Rick I noticed during an S as well Rick that I no surprise you Billie RH waited actually. You have Billy Ray I got to ask you I mean I hadn't we've never never gonna contact before the law was at that caught your eye about our reporting. Out of out of North Dakota I know you've been active with native American issues in the past but what was it about this issue that made you think. You know I've got to do something I've thought ahead to the reservations and and get some work done on the subject. Well I am very familiar with the indigenous peoples. Plight. What they've been through in past president want to look inept for the future and when I saw your story reduce. Really struck a nerve and said this isn't right. Com unfortunately eagle all's been passed but the clock is ticking. There's no sense arguing about it what we've got to do now is take action and find a solution. To get people registered to get their address to get their voting cards we got to take action and provide a solution there's no sense arguing about it it's done. And mark buffalo it sounds like. From what we've heard you cats pretty good success since they think we sought. 2000 new voters have been registered in American voters because of your efforts. Yeah it's. People are really jazz then and and and one of the herd and and want want their votes to count. I think what we saw the standing rock was a a swell of of native pride in and and they want to continue there. There there are. Part in this democracy where they've been left behind so many times. And we know you've been involved in democratic politics progressive politics for a long time you're out there on the campaign tray Allen 26 team. How does your saying today on the grounds into the abdomen interest compared to its lacing before. Com you know it's it's. Listen they're worried that we're in rarefied time and I'm seeing more and more people. Actually. Becoming awakened to what politics being in their lives. And I'm seeing more and more people were reaching outside their comfort zones to. T here. Other people and their concerns. And and and have compassion for them and and and and inform themselves and that's good for democracy no matter how you Condit oh how this election goes. And besides has seen this blossom being. Love he's. Of the social discourse and the the political space worth a lot of newcomers a lot of new energy. A lot of new thinkers and done a much more diverse. A group of people engaging and I and I am just. A there's a silver lining to every dark cloud. And that is the silver lining of these of these really dark times are living in people are becoming more aware. Of their responsibility. To themselves and their own communities. And Billy Ray in in a number of conservative corners of the country we often see. Politicians. And their backers demonize Hollywood that they're sort of a backlash against. Celebrities such as yourself and mark participating intervening in other states have you felt that in North Dakota which traditionally has been a a pretty Republican state and in what do you say to those critics. Of your effort. Well first it's ironic I gotta be Hollywood's here over my shoulder. It will be instead what I'll solid North Dakota was. A beautiful harnessing of power. He and integrity. Brilliance there spirit begin kind of as as mark said there you could tell OK it's time that. We take action we take the ball we've. Keeping democracy allow of we all it's the one thing that every side agree on group agrees on Democrat Republican independent that everyone agrees. Democracy is somewhat under assault. Isn't it a beautiful irony that the native Americans the indigenous people would help save our democracy. That's powerful and like mark said there's young people notice that this is where we were was college. In turtle mountain. Aaron it was. Young people they were excited about democracy. And I think this is a great Tom for our country. It is our rejuvenation. Of the democracy this spirit and the will of the people that built this country. He had an engagement certainly it's uplifting that's it's it's a positive rejuvenating now force for sure. You talk about democracy. Want to play a little that you have a new single out and out this summer but it. Certainly perked up our ears it's a little bit of it it's called goddess of democracy and we loved ask you about it hitless. The raid by the great tune goddess of democracy what's the back story to this Billy right. A wrote the song with two tour Vietnam veteran dom Von tress. And another great songwriter named John Brennan now that's not John Brennan a lot of people ask me is about a no John Brennan was a songwriter to John Brennan. But the thought is we wrote it a year ago and recorder did this summer. And that thought is our democracy. We all have seen that it's been somewhat under assault. But yet this is the time period where we as Americans. We pick democracy people have lived and god for our democracy. That's our freedom and it's worth fighting for and that's what this song is about you can not democracy down but you can't keeper down should get back up and it's up to the power of the people. And that's what the songs about. All right thank you Billy Ray check it out mark before we let you go give us your road map for the next step five days you guys headed back to North Dakota what's in store. Had not to new York state of stage people are out there are stating their friends and Stanley it's all about grabbing your friends and family and getting him out the vote. That's where this thing really matters that's where. Connections are made and that's what brings people to the polls. We're we're just focusing on getting our friends and families calling a mop. Text in hand and getting into the polls to as Billy says exercised the mother of democracy. All right mark buffalo so great to have you with this Billy Ray Cyrus a real honor to have you both think so much for sharing your story and are really glad that we could become recovery North Dakota thank you for your time. And Mary Alice and struck by. Their engagement the level of engagement North Dakota so many of these states that don't get a lot of attention in in in mid terms in presidential years for sure. Now on the math on an issue that's so important. We expect and number of races to be. Razor thing. North Dakota is just one of them sell every every age twelve they when this senate race is decided 3000 votes in 22012 so. Can be going to be close this year as well the president. Is out there trying to turn out his base and a lot of these states he's been a North Dakota as well he is now. Headed to Missouri later today did to stump in the senate race there that's where our. White House as senior national correspondent Terry Moran is just standing by he joins us now by phone Terry. I give us the scene outside of the Columbia Missouri rally site and what are you hearing from her trump supporters there. Who like you know it you know that it is it is always better spent in our country went talked got. Are recovered and scored extremely got a harder that record ought airports like Walt cultural political Walt that the country. And here that this prepare the Columbia original airport. This kind of the heart of heartland country well it Biddle the stated very. And they have spared lining up. Last night up watching people oriented web. This is close the great that he is here. You you promote. Claire McCaskill and Josh call eight. And this is that Beckett that great right now aren't here going to be back at it like he's played all hurt a little bit by target. Go after Claire McCaskill. But he is determined to get out and I gotta tell you hit it it it's the question is level of the yen yet there was time during this that your campaign. Weren't people were wondering. About Ian there was yet among Republican voters that has ended the more Donald Trump has been out on the stump. The Morse joke Republicans are he is clearly the dominant figure not just in the party. In a dominant political figure in this country and in the world he changed the rules gave up around the world. And I used it to Iraq Gartner says Yunel. You know and then he'd ordered directly with work that prepared her for. So oil and plastic car pour out. A red meat tonight for sure Terry there was a lot last night as well our colleague as you know Jonathan Karl caught up with trump at last night's rally in Fort Myers. President was optimistic as well he's been feeling the energy of the supporters here's what he had to say about his predictions. For these mid terms next week to Lewis. Democrats I remember you surprised a lot of people went strictly deal closed Schumer a year ago on the budget. Can you work with them as the Democrats when the house while we certainly try I'm looking to unify I always like unified we will certainly. They've had a very hard time because they haven't been winning and we'll see what happens in five days from now it'll be very exciting it's going to be very close race. They don't talk about the blew it anymore it's going to be a very close race. I think the senate we're looking very good we feel very good about the senate and frankly I think we feel pretty good about the house with a lot of people are so many races it's hard to it. Torture me get to every one of them. All right a lot of people so many races hard to get to Terry sounds a little bit like. The president could be conceding in the house life's gonna get a heck of a lot more difficult for him if he loses it right. Question about it that Democrats are are desperate to read picked out but you also heard him say that the blue wave has dissipated. And that he's feeling a little brother record Republicans are. Feeling better Bob the House of Representatives that they were current base to which adult. And as our work with the Democrats but the democratic base doesn't want a war with president trump. At all they ornament peas some of them. But the democratic members understand the debt to get things done if they get power they have their debit demonstrate. That they can deliver now where would have been working with the president trump it actually might be a Lincoln they're here to overlap. On crane we saw when Democrats but it welcomes the renegotiation. Perhaps there are. China is an area. Where. China. She's in spring is not the China. Illusion now and I think the Democrats. Arab republic it is a bipartisan consensus policy towards China needs to be copper. And infrastructure. So there is room quote deals to be made it if there were if the Democrats. Take sick House of Representatives still a big gift in my judgment but wouldn't that be something would pick out an archer are either party's base wouldn't want to see that. But there is there is a mutuality of interest governor there it. All right or senior Terry national correspondent Terry Moran on Columbia Missouri where the president is tonight Terry thank you so much we will see if a whom by a moment. Perhaps to come from these elections we will see between the parties. Bad it's not just the Republicans as much as president trump who's out stumping there's a lot of firepower going around on the democratic side as well big names coming out hitting the trail knocking on doors in fact today. In Atlanta we saw Oprah. Of all people knocking on doors in the governor's race there for Stacey Abrams who'd be the first African American governor. Of that state and that's where Kristin Otto has been all day long today he joins us live now from Atlanta Chris. What has Oprah been opt to and how is she being received down there in Atlanta. You know different Oprah showed up as she walked out on stage at the last event and the crowd went wild. On their feet cheering it took about a minute or so for them to sit down she even told them to sit down. She sets no one paid for her to be here she. Did this all on her own to she supports. Stacey Abrams of the crowd loved everything Oprah had to say and you know the candidate herself beloved Oprah too she said she couldn't believe she's sitting across triple Bryan couldn't believe Oprah called for the other day. And let's listen to a little bit of what she did have the sale of an earlier here's Oprah from the star. Don't active. I just wanna say ya been all mama. Leave it on my mind and here's why you know I was just sent home in California. My been my home. But I could not stop thinking about. What's gone all down here. You are on the perhaps a plus I'm back of the buried wrestlers. All of us this Oracle and historical. Ericsson today because Stacy Abrams cares about them. Are things. That matter. And Chris. She's also us at the end of that whether she was gonna run into morning it's morning whomever those rumors Maria albums yet they're allowed us Reverend Wright SE and G-7 down pretty hard today Harris frank. Oh yeah she shut it down saying no. I want the press and all of you in the room to know. I'm not running I'm not doing this to test the waters I'm here for Stacey Abrams so after. She's come out a couple times but she really swung hard this time knocking down any rumors to Oprah's 120. Just in time to actually knock on doors that just something that volunteers and dale and then by Nelson stressed that as angry and pretty wild pretty fun and Andrew Fastow ran. I guess we don't moderately cold rain to by the limit. Really look yeah isn't here that she put out her incidentally this is the this approval is back there and can you imagine over knocking on your door the part of the bullet. There ahead of them. The bailout and a woman and the truth I'm Tyler like she might have a need to attack. They are not Kristen I'm really really exciting. Which is you never know who's gonna not come to door. I mean a bit of surprise there all right Kristin Otto in Atlanta for us we know you've got to sit down because she's about to come out thank you so much Chris for that. Let's bring richt at Klein political director back into the conversation Rick. You know the president said yesterday he has put himself on this ballot he sees himself on the ballot. Democrats who want him on the ballot as well it could he could be cruising for bruising if he gets rejected as a bit of bit of political risk in that is they're not. It is an unavoidable risk and right now we are seeing is just an entirely different map of the house and senate. He's very likely in terms of Republicans right now that the house is slipping away we are seeing in the polling received an anecdotal data the reporting that we're showing is just. They don't see a way to get traction in these Republican districts where president companies hurting them. Meanwhile in the senate we are seeing almost the exact opposite we're seeing the president a continued to draw in his his folks and we're seeing a coalescing of the Republican coalitions. And it means that you could have these entirely opposite effects that are for exactly the same reason and it's no mistake. The president trump started his his final campaign stretch in Florida State he won and he will be hitting eleven stops all of them in. Very very red or reddish parts of states that he carried two years ago. It also happens to be as you know wreck that only a third and is up for reelection every mid term cycle and this time. That third senators happened to be from really red states that threaten the CDC the bounty of that now and the president pushing disadvantage and I think it's really striking to see him out there. The interview with Jon Karl I think shows a lot of it the announcement he'll have. Later in the day on immigration all of it fitting together to the president doing what he can to rev up his BC news that it means at times stretching stretching the truth quite a bit. And Rick before I let you go I think you've always offer hats and siege wisdom on the amount of ambiguity and uncertainty and all the polling around this mid term election. On as you know well our friends at 538 say they're still for example of 15% chance that the Republicans could hold called the house. At the end of the day. How much it that uncertainty or you factory name when you're looking at at. Say exit. Polls come in and earned on Tuesday we do not know what we do not know and there are several big unknowns in this election one of them is to the Democrats change the makeup. Of the mid term electorate to they have younger more diverse people out to vote people that normally don't vote in the mid term cycle do they change that today. Turn that on in the second what is the trop effect we saw two years ago at a dramatic effect. What it means their presence felt on the ballot he is tried to get himself on the ballot as he has pointed out and I think the biggest watch court that day and with the sentiment that we talked with Billy Ray and mark. Buffalo a few minutes ago. The go out vote it doesn't matter what the polls say it doesn't matter what the prognosticators say nothing is done until the voters have their say and there's still a couple of days left for that to happen. Rick Klein political director we know your following that all the way to the finish Rick thank you so much first for sticking around in for for your insight today. Off finally we our tracking when the biggest issues this campaign. Immigration the president throwing a log on the fire is Rick just said an announcement coming later this afternoon. Are also yesterday revealing he could set up to fifty. That's where are a pentagon reporter we Martinez and has been standing by Louis thanks for sticking around. I bring us up to speed on the latest on the military deployment in what reaction did you get over there yesterday when the president. Upped the ante again took. Potentially 151000. Troops. Now I era DeVon I think the word would be surprised because then nobody who is tracking that number a year depending on. If anything reporters had been told safety 200 and it would be going to the border. Over the next week or so. I'm a tenuous Northern Command upped that to 7000 nasty new number now. Beyond that it's at 101000 at 151000 at the present was talking about nobody's really certain where that came from there have been some ideas. That he be he's incorporating the 2100 national Guardsmen have been here since April. At you can't really tell but. Either way I mean a president can't decide if he wants more troops he can do that on the net think US Northern Command has shown that pretty much if they need to adjust those numbers they can do so. Like it did the vote by upping it to 7000. At a cost of about one estimate ninety million dollars those migrants still hundreds and hundreds of miles away many of them pour some of the most impoverished people. I don't know if we still have that graphic but but our troops are headed there Louis this is this is under way what do you expect to see. In the next few days. Well you see we're seeing these pictures in these troops getting on planes arriving into the border states. I namely Texas what they're doing is they're primarily going to these large staging areas user and may your bases in the states. For example in San Antonio and Fort Bliss Soria which is right on the border and El Paso. I'm Corpus Christi which is closer to Brownsville. Now we know that Brownsville is a port of entry rate in and that's actually the closest port of entry for this new the first caravan if it's to make its way to the US. And it over the next couple weeks but. What these forces immunity before they eager ever head out to a close to the border area what they're gonna do it there are under undergoes special training. From Customs and Border Protection. They're gonna get information about what it is he can do what they can't do you when he support them because that's remember that's the real purpose of them being sent they're there to support at CBP. In their look in their duties. And so they want to make sure that everybody is trained on the rules of engagement that they know what they're going to be dealing. It could be me early next week before we actually see them. On the border itself. All right we're emerging as you know your track and all the way to the finish thank you so much for for that insight and reporting for sticking around. Pet show today that's all for us here in the briefing Herman ABC news five days to go stick with us ABC news live every step of the way through Tuesday's special coverage. Coming up next Tuesday fox 4:30 PM eastern time with the big vote continuing through 2 AM eastern time on Wednesday. Mary Alice park some Devin Dwyer Washington we'll see you next time.

