The Briefing Room: Trump blames media for country's anger, troops head to border

More
Pres. Trump condemned the media in a tweet this morning after the synagogue attack, and the Pentagon prepares to send troops to the border as a migrant caravan travels through Mexico.
20:15 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The Briefing Room: Trump blames media for country's anger, troops head to border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58835374,"title":"The Briefing Room: Trump blames media for country's anger, troops head to border","duration":"20:15","description":"Pres. Trump condemned the media in a tweet this morning after the synagogue attack, and the Pentagon prepares to send troops to the border as a migrant caravan travels through Mexico.","url":"/Politics/video/briefing-room-trump-blames-media-countrys-anger-troops-58835374","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.