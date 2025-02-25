Budget vote in jeopardy as Johnson plays Republican whack-a-mole

House Republicans remain divided over the budget blueprint to jumpstart the process to advance Trump's agenda, putting a vote planned for Tuesday evening in jeopardy.

February 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live