Transcript for Buttigieg pledges to ensure safety as transportation secretary

I want to thank president but for trusting me with this nomination. And I'd like to take moments introduce my husband Chastain but it excuse it was me today. Really proud to have about outside aisles want take this chance to use thank him for his many sacrifices and his support. Ian making it possible for me to pursue public service. Today I hope to present to you my goals for the Department of Transportation to share a little bit about myself. And of course city hear from you about your priorities for. The department the issues that you consider important for your constituents and for our country. First and foremost I want you to know that if confirmed. I will work every day to make sure the department meets its mission of ensuring safety. Safety for both travelers and for workers and I look forward to working closely with congress to do so. Safety is the foundation of the department's mission and that takes on new meaning amid this pandemic. We have to ensure that all of our transportation systems our aviation and public transit are railways roads ports or waterways pipelines. All of it has managed safely in this critical period. As we work to defeat the virus for good. We also have a lot of work to do to improve the infrastructure in this country. A mission that will not only keep more people safe but will grow our economy as we look to the future. Now is the time and I believe we have a real chance to deliver for the American people. We need to build our economy back better than ever and the Department of Transportation. Can play a central role in his. By implementing president Biden's infrastructure vision by creating millions of good paying jobs revitalizing communities did a lot behind. Enabling American small businesses workers families and farmers to compete and win in the global economy. And tackling the climate crisis. Infrastructure can be the cornerstone to all of this and you have my commitment. That I will work closely with U2 delivered to innovation and the growth that America needs in this area. As a mayor from the industrial midwest I'll bring a bottom up perspective on transportation programs and fund. If confirmed I'm looking forward to working with our partners at the state local territorial and tribal levels as well to find. Solutions to our infrastructure issues while we also prepare for the future of transportation. At a time of great change. When I took offices mayor South Bend the city built by the power of American transportation. We had been hit so hard by economic loss that some in the national press listed thus is one of America's dying cities. As our city fought its way out of the teeth of the Great Recession infrastructure was at the heart of our vision for a better future. As mayor I worked with public and private partners to launch date Smart streets initiative that. Brought new life to our urban core into the historically underserved west side diversity. We vitally so revitalizing our downtown. Redesigning streets and spurring hundreds of millions in major economic investment. I work with the regional and state partners and across the aisle to support enhancements to our intercity train system that senator young mentioned the South Shore line. And art now international airport as we pioneered public private partnerships at the same. Like commuters trust the benefits program to improve the city's transportation experience for workers. Recovers olds by bringing people in engaging stakeholders and residents prioritizing limited funds effectively. And unlocking new resources to solve problems. And that is how I will approach test the Department of Transportation. If confirmed. I believe good transportation policy and played no less a role in making possible the American tree. Getting people and goods to where they need to be directly and indirectly creating good paying jobs. But I also recognize that at their worst misguided policies and missed opportunities in transportation. Can reinforce racial and economic inequality. By dividing or isolating neighborhoods and undermining government's basic role of empowering Americans to thrive. So much is at stake today and so much is possible as our country works to emerge from the crises of this moment. With the bipartisan appetite for a generational opportunity to transform and improve America's infrastructure. So the chance to lead this department at this historic moment is not one that I take lightly. And if confirmed but promise to bring the same sense of duty. And commitment that led me to serve my home town's mayor and a motivated me to serve our country in the navy reserve. To conclude jam record ranking member Cantwell members of the committee I am eager to get to work and if confirmed look forward to partnering with this committee. And with congress and a look forward to your questions now.

