California senator physically removed from DHS presser

California Sen. Alex Padilla was physically removed from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's news conference at a federal building in Los Angeles.

June 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live