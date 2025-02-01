Canadian PM Trudeau announces retaliatory tariffs on US

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President Donald Trump’s tariffs Saturday evening by announcing the country will implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion of U.S. goods.

February 1, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live