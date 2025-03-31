Candidate Josh Weil on Florida race : ‘People want someone who will fight for them’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Florida democratic candidate for Congress Josh Weil, a public-school teacher, about what it will take to pull off a win in red Congressional District 6.

March 31, 2025

