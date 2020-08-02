Candidates discuss decriminalization of drugs

Buttigieg and Yang clarify their stance on decriminalization of drugs while Klobuchar defends treating people with substance abuse issues.
5:28 | 02/08/20

Transcript for Candidates discuss decriminalization of drugs

