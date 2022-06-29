Candidates facing off in debates across country with 14 days until election

In a heated gubernatorial debate, Florida Democratic candidate Charlie Crist questioned incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis over his possible bid for the 2024 presidential race.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live